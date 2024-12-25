How to watch Ravens vs Texans without Netflix or when it inevitably buffers
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens for a high-stakes Week 17 clash on Christmas Day. But sadly, because of a broadcast deal with Netflix, the game will be aired on the streaming giant. Not only is that an inconvenience for those who aren't subscribed to the platform, but the service has routinely proven unfit to do so.
Not too long ago, Netflix crashed during the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match, foreshadowing potential problems for the NFL. Those prophecies wasted no time coming to fruition in the first of two yuletide contests between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
To put it kindly, fans tuning in for the Chiefs-Steelers showdown weren't aesthetically pleased with the scorebug. Moreover, some users experienced buffering issues, which can happen again during the Ravens-Texans duel. However, fortunately, there are alternative ways to watch besides Netflix for anyone dealing with technical difficulties (or interested in avoiding them altogether).
How to watch Ravens vs Texans without Netflix (or when it buffers)
Local market CBS affiliate stations will televise the critical late-season meeting between the Texans and Ravens. For Baltimore, that's WJZ-TV (Channel 13). Houston residents will find it on KHOU (Channel 11).
Moreover, the Ravens and Texans game can be found on NFL+, the league's premium subscription service. In other words, there is no shortage of non-Netflix viewing methods.
Netflix may make accessing the battle of AFC playoff squads easier. Yet, it's not the only way for people to view the holiday affair. Football enthusiasts around the country (and the world) can tune in and see the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens versus the C.J. Stroud-led Texans.
Baltimore can claim sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a victory over the Texans following the Steelers' loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Houston can climb as high as the No. 3 seed in the conference if they finish the regular season strong, starting with a win against the Ravens.
With so much on the line for both sides, don't let a lack of Netflix membership prevent you from watching Houston and Baltimore.