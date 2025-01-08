How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens with and without cable: Full Wild Card streaming guide
The NFL regular season is over and the playoff bracket is officially set. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions earned first-round byes, while the remaining 12 teams to make the playoffs will play in the Wild Card Round.
Of all six games to be played, none offer more intrigue than the matchup featuring the No. 6-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and the No. 3-seeded Baltimore Ravens. These AFC North arch-rivals will battle it out at M&T Bank Stadium on the playoff stage for the right to advance to the Divisional Round.
On paper, the Ravens would seemingly have a fairly sizeable advantage. They have a much better quarterback, home-field advantage, and have played better lately. However, Lamar Jackson has gone just 3-5 against the Steelers in his career, and has mostly struggled against Pittsburgh's elite defense. Jackson's play in the playoffs has also left a lot to be desired relative to the superstar he's always been in the regular season.
With these factors in mind, it's anyone's guess as to who will actually come out on top in this game. The Ravens should be favored, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Pittsburgh win an ugly one against their rivals. We've already seen that play out once this season.
An argument can be made that none of the six Wild Card Round matchups offer more intrigue than this one. It truly feels as if this game is must-see TV, which is probably why it got the prime-time slot on Saturday night.
With all of that being said, here's how the game can be viewed from the comfort of your own home.
How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens with cable
Unfortunately for cable subscribers, this game is being streamed exclusively on Prime Video, meaning that it will have to be streamed. Fortunately, there are a couple of options on that end to consider.
How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens without cable
Streamer
Cost
Free Trial?
Prime Video
$14.99/month
Yes, 30 days
NFL+
$6.99/month
No
As was the case with Thursday Night Football games, Saturday's Steelers vs. Ravens game will be presented exclusively on Prime Video. For those already with Prime subscriptions, that's great news. There is no additional fee to tune into the game. Those who do not have a subscription will have to subscribe. Fortunately, there is a free trial.
An alternative to a Prime membership for those who want to watch this game is a subscription to NFL+. An NFL+ subscription would get you not only access to Saturday's game, but any playoff game.
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned above, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, ensuring new subscribers can watch this game at no cost as long as the subscription is canceled within the 30-day period. Unfortunately, NFL+ subscriptions do not come with any free trials or discounts, but at just $6.99/month for access to all playoff games, it is relatively affordable.