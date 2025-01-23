How weather could play a role in the 2025 AFC and NFC Championship games
I have bad news for you if you’re expecting a second straight blizzard NFL game for championship weekend. While there is snow in the forecast for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, it won’t be anything like it was in Philadelphia for the Eagles game versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Speaking of Philadelphia, there won’t be any snow but it will be cold as the Eagles play the Washington Commanders for the third time this season in the NFC Championship game.
The good thing for all four teams is they’re all no strangers to cold weather football games. All four teams are cold-weather teams and have experience playing in bitterly cold temperatures. With little-to-no precipitation, there shouldn’t be any massive impact on the game.
Let’s dive into both the NFC and AFC championship games and the role the weather could play.
Bills, Chiefs has chance of snow, but no blizzard for AFC championship game
The Chiefs are looking to win their third straight AFC title and return to the Super Bowl once more, with a chance for the rare and historic three-peat as NFL champions. But will the cold affect how Patrick Mahomes and his offense will be able to perform.?
Vegas seems to think so, as the Chiefs are currently a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 47.5, which sounds like Vegas is expecting a low-scoring affair. That said, I don’t think the weather will affect the pace of play or how explosive each team will be.
The Buffalo Bills scored 27 points against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round last week with the total score eclipsing 50 points. I would predict a similar outcome, and it's very possible that the winning team will need 30-plus points to advance to the Super Bowl.
Since the AFC Championship game in 2021, the Bills and Chiefs have scored more than 47 points in five of the seven matchups – three of those matchups were in the playoffs.
Needless to say, the weather isn’t going to impact how explosive this game could be. If anything, it will come down to the scheme rather than the weather. I’m not saying take the over, but the Chiefs and the Bills light up the scoreboard against each other more times than not.
Eagles, Commanders NFC championship game will be cold which favors run-heavy Eagles
Saquon Barkley ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a blizzard last week against the Los Angeles Rams. I don’t think he’ll be fazed by the cold temperatures. In fact, that’s why the Eagles have the advantage when it comes to the weather. They’re elite at running the ball.
That said, Jayden Daniels has defied all stereotypes about rookie quarterbacks and teams that weren’t supposed to contend for a conference championship. So I doubt the cold is going to affect his ability to produce for the Commanders.
They were fortunate enough to play in Tampa Bay in the wild card round and in a dome against the Detroit Lions. They’re going to feel every bit of the 32 degrees this weekend. The total, like the Bills-Chiefs, sits at 47.5.
This one is harder to determine just because the Commanders will dictate the pace of this one. If Daniels and Terry McLaurin catch fire, this could be a shootout. But if the Eagles are able to pace the game with Barkley and run game, this could be more like the first meeting, which the Eagles won 26-18.