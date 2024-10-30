What picks do the Indiana Fever have in the 2025 WNBA Draft?
By Ian Levy
The Indiana Fever made a remarkable turnaround during the 2024 WNBA season, winning seven more games than the year before and 15 more games than they did in 2022, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The arrival of rookie phenom Caitlin Clark was one of the biggest drivers of their success but far from the only one. After a rocky start, Aliyah Boston developed a fantastic chemistry with Clark and turned in a strong second season. Kelsey Mitchell also had a career-year sharing the backcourt with Clark, averaging 19.2 points per game on a 58.8 true shooting percentage.
The Fever accomplished a lot but they're still an incredibly young team, which showed in their first-round sweep at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. They'll need to keep building a strong supporting cast around Clark and Boston and their roster could look very different next season with the upcoming expansion draft and the impending free agency of Mitchell, Erica Wheeler and Temi Fagbenle, all of whom were regular rotation players on the court for at least 14 minutes per game last season. They will also be looking for a replacement for head coach Christie Sides, who was often criticized early in the season and fired in October, despite helping lead the late-season turnaround that got them to the postseason.
The Fever may find that they're now a premier free agent destination but continuing to add talent in the WNBA Draft is another way for them to improve.
What picks do the Indiana Fever have in the 2025 WNBA Draft?
Because the Fever made the playoffs they won't have a shot at the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft lottery. While the order for the top four picks won't be decided until the lottery is held on Dec. 10, we know that the expansion Golden State Valkyries will pick No. 5 and the standings will determine the order after that.
That means the Fever, who have all three of their picks will have the eighth pick in each round.
- Round 1 — No. 8 overall
- Round 2 — No. 20 overall
- Round 3 — No. 33 overall
Indiana Fever draft needs and possible targets
The bumpy end of NaLyssa Smith's season has certainly made her a trade candidate but even if she's not moved, the Fever would do well to look for an upgrade at the 4, ideally someone who can help defensively and space the floor with outside shooting. Beyond that, they can use defensive help at almost every position with shooting as another nice-to-have skill.
The latest WNBA Mock Draft at Tankathon has the Fever selecting Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld who averaged 15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks last season, shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. ESPN's latest mock has the Fever taking a similar player — UCLA forward Janiah Barker who averaged 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Other wild cards or second-round possibilities could be Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens, an elite backcourt shooter, or point guard Rori Harmon, a ferocious but undersized point-of-attack defender who would give the Fever another strong ball-handler and creator next to Clark.
The women's college basketball season hasn't started yet and it's likely that draft boards will change with additional prospects emerging before the Fever are actually on the clock in April.