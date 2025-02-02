Indiana Fever projected starting lineup with DeWanna Bonner joining Caitlin Clark
By Levi Dombro
The WNBA offseason has been an absolute frenzy since the negotiating period began on January 21st.
Things have only gotten crazier in the last few days as players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets with other teams in the league. Trades have been rampant and it seems like every team has either moved or acquired several key players in the last few weeks.
The Indiana Fever are one of the teams undergoing the most dramatic changes as just a year ago the franchise missed the playoffs and had the No. 1 pick in the draft. Fast forward to now, and the organization is making moves that would indicate they are competing for a WNBA Championship this season.
It started by drafting Caitlin Clark in 2024, and then by re-signing her running mate, Kelsey Mitchell. But the Fever were not done making moves, as they engaged in a trade that brought Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to Indianapolis and also signed two key free agents in DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.
Given the meteoric rise that the team had last season, there were already a handful of impactful pieces in place. But their lineup just got a whole lot scarier with their latest moves:
Indiana Fever projected starting lineup
Player
Position
Caitlin Clark
PG
Kelsey Mitchell
SG
Sophie Cunningham
SF
DeWanna Bonner
PF
Aliyah Boston
C
Bench: Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Katie Lou Samuelson, Temi Fagbenle
Caitlin Clark had a legendary rookie season in the W, and with a full offseason to recuperate and work on her game, it should surprise nobody to see her lead a team deep into the post season. While it may be tough for her to unseat A'ja Wilson as the league's best player, Clark will be in the MVP conversation this season and into the foreseeable future.
Re-signing Kelsey Mitchell was an absolutely pivotal move for the Fever this offseason. Mitchell had the best season of her career alongside Clark in 2024 as both earned their way into the top 10 for MVP votes. She should have another excellent season in Indiana with an even better supporting cast, and perhaps team success is what she'll need to be more highly regarded around the league.
Sophie Cunningham is an excellent addition to this Indiana Fever team. As a 3-and-D specialist with plenty of starting experience, she should serve as an excellent complement to the dynamic guard duo of Clark and Mitchell. Her and Lexie Hull fill a similar role, so the two will likely compete for the starting role, but I give the edge to Cunningham currently just based on experience.
DeWanna Bonner is exactly the type of veteran presence down low that this Fever team needs if they want to take another step. A 15-year WNBA veteran, Bonner is a two-time champion and six-time All-Star. While she is not at the very peak of her game anymore, she still contributed 15 points and six rebounds per contest last year and should be a shoe-in to the starting lineup.
Aliyah Boston is a developing young player who should benefit greatly from the increased weaponry that the Fever have in 2025. Instead of being the only option down low at times, now Boston will have Bonner opposite of her and increased shooting on the outside with Cunningham. The Rookie of the Year in 2023 and an All-Star last season, Boston should continue to grow alongside Clark and take this organization to new heights.
Lexie Hull came along strong in the second half of the season last year as a complement to Clark. While Cunningham poses a threat to her minutes, both should play a large role for the Fever as lights-out shooters and tremendous defenders.
Natasha Howard returns to the franchise that drafted her in 2014 after a season for the Wings in which she averaged nearly 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists per night. As a three-time WNBA Champion, she brings a wealth of winning experience to the Fever and should be a dominant force either off the bench or in the starting lineup, depending on matchups or style of play.
Katie Lou Samuelson and Temi Fagbenle both had solid seasons in 2024 and will continue to contribute to this team off the bench. With Howard and Bonner in the mix, minutes may be scarce, but either of these players will find a way to help out no matter their role.