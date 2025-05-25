Who won the 2025 Indy 500? Full finishing order and results as Alex Palou makes history

Alex Palou is in his sixth season in IndyCar and he has already cemented himself as an all-time great.
The Spanish driver won the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 over Marcus Ericsson and David Malukas. Palou faced challenges in the closing laps, but no one could close the distance.
Palou is a three-time champion of the series, winning the title in three of the last four seasons, but had not won on an oval before Sunday.
Palou's win continues an unbelievably dominant start to the season, where Palou has won all but one race, in which he came in second.
Who won the Indy 500? Full finishing order
Palou worked his way up the field to take the victory, while 2022 winner Ericsson came up just short once again. Pato O'Ward grabbed his fifth top six finish in six races at Indy after not qualifying in his first attempt.
Kyle Larson crashed before the halfway point, and Josef Newgarden's run for a three-peat ended due to a mechanical issue.
The Greatest Spectacle in Racing lacked passing in some key moments, but had plenty of chaos. One of the favorites to win, Scott McLaughlin, crashed before the green flag ever came out.
Position
Driver
Running/Cause of DNF
1
Alex Palou
2
Marcus Ericsson
3
David Malukas
4
Pato O'Ward
5
Felix Rosenqvist
6
Kyle Kirkwood
7
Santino Ferrucci
8
Christian Rasmussen
9
Christian Lundgaard
10
Connor Daly
11
Takuma Sato
12
Callum Ilott
13
Helio Castroneves
14
Devlin Defrancesco
15
Louis Foster
16
Nolan Siegel
1 lap down, crash
17
Colton Herta
1 lap down
18
Ed Carpenter
1 lap down
19
Will Power
1 lap down
20
Graham Rahal
1 lap down
21
Marcus Armstrong
2 laps down
22
Jack Harvey
2 laps down
23
Scott Dixon
3 laps down
24
Ryan Hunter-Reay
DNF - Mechanical
25
Josef Newgarden
DNF - Mechanical
26
Sting Ray Robb
DNF - Crash
27
Kyle Larson
DNF - Crash
28
Kyffin Simpson
DNF - Crash
29
Robert Shwartzman
DNF - Crash
30
Rinus Veekay
DNF - Crash
31
Alexander Rossi
DNF - Mechanical
32
Mario Andretti
DNF - Crash
33
Scott McLaughlin
DNF - Crash
Alex Palou continues his unprecedented dominance
Alex Palou's 2025 season has been an unbelievable one. He has an average finish of 1.16 -- winning five races and coming in second in the one race he didn't win.
Palou is the 2021, 2023 and 2024 champion of IndyCar, and is in great position to win his fourth title with 11 races to go.
When is the next IndyCar race?
The next race is just a week away. IndyCar takes on the streets of Detroit for the Chevrolet Grand Prix on June 1.
On June 15, the series returns to ovals at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Illinois.