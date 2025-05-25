Fansided

Who won the 2025 Indy 500? Full finishing order and results as Alex Palou makes history

Palou's already incredible career hits new heights.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
Alex Palou is in his sixth season in IndyCar and he has already cemented himself as an all-time great.

The Spanish driver won the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 over Marcus Ericsson and David Malukas. Palou faced challenges in the closing laps, but no one could close the distance.

Palou is a three-time champion of the series, winning the title in three of the last four seasons, but had not won on an oval before Sunday.

Palou's win continues an unbelievably dominant start to the season, where Palou has won all but one race, in which he came in second.

Who won the Indy 500? Full finishing order

Palou worked his way up the field to take the victory, while 2022 winner Ericsson came up just short once again. Pato O'Ward grabbed his fifth top six finish in six races at Indy after not qualifying in his first attempt.

Kyle Larson crashed before the halfway point, and Josef Newgarden's run for a three-peat ended due to a mechanical issue.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing lacked passing in some key moments, but had plenty of chaos. One of the favorites to win, Scott McLaughlin, crashed before the green flag ever came out.

Position

Driver

Running/Cause of DNF

1

Alex Palou

2

Marcus Ericsson

3

David Malukas

4

Pato O'Ward

5

Felix Rosenqvist

6

Kyle Kirkwood

7

Santino Ferrucci

8

Christian Rasmussen

9

Christian Lundgaard

10

Connor Daly

11

Takuma Sato

12

Callum Ilott

13

Helio Castroneves

14

Devlin Defrancesco

15

Louis Foster

16

Nolan Siegel

1 lap down, crash

17

Colton Herta

1 lap down

18

Ed Carpenter

1 lap down

19

Will Power

1 lap down

20

Graham Rahal

1 lap down

21

Marcus Armstrong

2 laps down

22

Jack Harvey

2 laps down

23

Scott Dixon

3 laps down

24

Ryan Hunter-Reay

DNF - Mechanical

25

Josef Newgarden

DNF - Mechanical

26

Sting Ray Robb

DNF - Crash

27

Kyle Larson

DNF - Crash

28

Kyffin Simpson

DNF - Crash

29

Robert Shwartzman

DNF - Crash

30

Rinus Veekay

DNF - Crash

31

Alexander Rossi

DNF - Mechanical

32

Mario Andretti

DNF - Crash

33

Scott McLaughlin

DNF - Crash

Alex Palou continues his unprecedented dominance

Alex Palou's 2025 season has been an unbelievable one. He has an average finish of 1.16 -- winning five races and coming in second in the one race he didn't win.

Palou is the 2021, 2023 and 2024 champion of IndyCar, and is in great position to win his fourth title with 11 races to go.

When is the next IndyCar race?

The next race is just a week away. IndyCar takes on the streets of Detroit for the Chevrolet Grand Prix on June 1.

On June 15, the series returns to ovals at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Illinois.

