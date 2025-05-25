Who won the 2025 Indy 500? Full finishing order and results as Alex Palou makes history

Alex Palou is in his sixth season in IndyCar and he has already cemented himself as an all-time great.

The Spanish driver won the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 over Marcus Ericsson and David Malukas. Palou faced challenges in the closing laps, but no one could close the distance.

Palou is a three-time champion of the series, winning the title in three of the last four seasons, but had not won on an oval before Sunday.

Palou's win continues an unbelievably dominant start to the season, where Palou has won all but one race, in which he came in second.

Who won the Indy 500? Full finishing order

Palou worked his way up the field to take the victory, while 2022 winner Ericsson came up just short once again. Pato O'Ward grabbed his fifth top six finish in six races at Indy after not qualifying in his first attempt.

Kyle Larson crashed before the halfway point, and Josef Newgarden's run for a three-peat ended due to a mechanical issue.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing lacked passing in some key moments, but had plenty of chaos. One of the favorites to win, Scott McLaughlin, crashed before the green flag ever came out.

Position Driver Running/Cause of DNF 1 Alex Palou 2 Marcus Ericsson 3 David Malukas 4 Pato O'Ward 5 Felix Rosenqvist 6 Kyle Kirkwood 7 Santino Ferrucci 8 Christian Rasmussen 9 Christian Lundgaard 10 Connor Daly 11 Takuma Sato 12 Callum Ilott 13 Helio Castroneves 14 Devlin Defrancesco 15 Louis Foster 16 Nolan Siegel 1 lap down, crash 17 Colton Herta 1 lap down 18 Ed Carpenter 1 lap down 19 Will Power 1 lap down 20 Graham Rahal 1 lap down 21 Marcus Armstrong 2 laps down 22 Jack Harvey 2 laps down 23 Scott Dixon 3 laps down 24 Ryan Hunter-Reay DNF - Mechanical 25 Josef Newgarden DNF - Mechanical 26 Sting Ray Robb DNF - Crash 27 Kyle Larson DNF - Crash 28 Kyffin Simpson DNF - Crash 29 Robert Shwartzman DNF - Crash 30 Rinus Veekay DNF - Crash 31 Alexander Rossi DNF - Mechanical 32 Mario Andretti DNF - Crash 33 Scott McLaughlin DNF - Crash

Alex Palou continues his unprecedented dominance

Alex Palou's 2025 season has been an unbelievable one. He has an average finish of 1.16 -- winning five races and coming in second in the one race he didn't win.

Palou is the 2021, 2023 and 2024 champion of IndyCar, and is in great position to win his fourth title with 11 races to go.

When is the next IndyCar race?

The next race is just a week away. IndyCar takes on the streets of Detroit for the Chevrolet Grand Prix on June 1.

On June 15, the series returns to ovals at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Illinois.