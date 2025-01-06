Intriguing local Mike McCarthy replacement could be a revelation for Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 season is officially over for the Dallas Cowboys. They will finish the year with a 7-10, a notable step back compared to their three straight 12-win campaigns from 2021-23.
Dallas' regression couldn't have come at a worse time for head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract expires on Jan. 14. Given the circumstances, the 61-year-old might not return to the Cowboys sidelines in 2025. However, should he or the franchise opt to go in different directions, ESPN's Adam Schefter identified a fascinating potential successor roughly 200 miles away.
"I would expect some teams to call and inquire about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian," Schefter stated when discussing the league's upcoming coaching cycle.
Schefter didn't specifically mention the Cowboys, but he noted that Sarkisian "has drawn some interest from the NFL level." Yet, if Dallas and McCarthy can't agree on an extension, the Longhorns college football program leader profiles as a viable alternative.
Sarkisian has 11 years of collegiate head coaching experience, with stops at some of the nation's top schools, including Texas, USC and Washington. His latest stint with the Longhorns has been the most successful, which is why he's becoming a hot commodity.
Notably, Sarkisian spent 2017 and 2018 in the pros, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. He orchestrated above-average scoring units in both seasons, finishing 15th or better in yards and points. His play-calling acumen may be an upgrade to McCarthy for Dallas.
As a highly regarded offensive mind, Sarkisian fits the mold of the modern prototypical head coach. He runs a well-designed scheme predicated on maximizing the skills of his playmakers, which has been apparent throughout the 2024-25 College Football Playoff (CFP).
If the Cowboys move on from McCarthy (or he leaves), Sarkisian provides them with a solid replacement that makes his departure palatable. But for whatever it's worth, first and foremost, the latter seems focused on guiding Texas to a national championship before thinking about the future. Nonetheless, this is all a moot point if the former sticks around in Dallas.