Is Drew Allar playing vs. Ohio State? Latest Penn State injury updates
The Penn State Nittany Lions found a way to win on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend, improving to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. While it's always nice to avoid an upset in a tough environment, the Nittany Lions were dealt a major injury scare as their starting quarterback, Drew Allar, missed the entire second half of the game due to injury.
Beau Pribula played exceptionally well in his place, but that was against a Wisconsin team that hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this season. With a matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on deck and the College Football Playoff not far behind, having Allar healthy and able to play is crucial for the Nittany Lions.
Fortunately, it sounds as if Allar is set to play in Saturday's game. According to Pete Nakos of On3Sports, Allar has participated in practice all week and is set to play against the Buckeyes.
Penn State reveals positive Drew Allar injury update
Allar might've had an underwhelming first two seasons under center for Penn State, but if he isn't the biggest reason why they're still undefeated, he's certainly one of them.
The 20-year-old has been nothing short of exceptional thus far. He has completed 71.3 percent of his throws for 1,640 yards and 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions. He had completed under 60 percent of his throws in each of his first two seasons, but is over 70 percent this season - a remarkable turnaround under new OC Andy Kotelnicki.
In last season's 20-12 loss against the Buckeyes on the road, Allar completed under 50 percent of his throws and threw for under 200 yards in the defeat. Fortunately, his play this season has given Penn State fans hope that a better result is in store.
The Buckeyes will be entering this matchup hungry not only to beat their conference rivals and jump them in the College Football Playoff rankings but also to prove that they're a team that should be considered among the favorites to win the national championship this season. The Buckeyes got off to a strong start but lost a close game to No. 1 Oregon and followed that up with an underwhelming win against Nebraska.
Defeating the Buckeyes would be a statement win for Penn State, the kind the team has rarely been able to bag under James Franklin, and their odds of doing that increase exponentially if Allar is able to play and is healthy.