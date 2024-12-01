Jaguars fans respond to trash hit on Trevor Lawrence in predictably terrible fashion
The Jacksonville Jaguars season might already be over, given the team's 2-9 record entering their Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, but Jaguars fans at least got to watch Trevor Lawrence under center again. Lawrence had missed each of Jacksonville's last two games with a shoulder injury, and the offense looked even worse with Mac Jones in his place.
Unfortunately, Lawrence's return didn't last long at all. Late in the first half, Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair recorded one of the dirtiest hits that the NFL has seen in a long time, tackling Lawrence as hard as he could while the quarterback was already sliding down and hitting him directly in the head. Lawrence immediately left the game with injury and Al-Shaair was ejected.
Predictably, Jaguars fans who came out to this game didn't take to Al-Shaair's hit kindly in any way. They made sure to let the 27-year-old know exactly how they felt.
Jaguars fans take frustration out on Azeez Al-Shaair after dirty hit on Trevor Lawrence
This story will be updated momentarily.