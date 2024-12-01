Jaguars get positive update on Trevor Lawrence after scary injury vs Texans
By Lior Lampert
The Jacksonville Jaguars were already playing with fire by clearing Trevor Lawrence to suit up despite the AC joint injury to his non-throwing shoulder. But lamentably, the franchise quarterback suffered a scary-looking concussion in Week 13 after taking a ferocious hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
Rolling out and escaping the pocket in the second quarter, Lawrence tried scrambling for a first down, only to get his bell rung by Al-Shaair. Subsequently, flags were thrown and a melee ensued while the former was lying on the ground, ostensibly dazed and confused.
Lawrence was down for several minutes before getting carted off the field, though thankfully, he got up and onto the vehicle himself. The Jaguars unsurprisingly ruled him out shortly after the incident. Yet, fortunately, the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided if recent intel from Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau is any indication.
Martineau shared a photo of Lawrence leaving the locker room with his wife, Marissa, which he points out is a "good sign." The 25-year-old wasn't transported to the hospital and exited the EverBank Stadium independently, which is a positive development for his health.
Jaguars get a positive update on Trevor Lawrence despite loss to Texans
Regardless of the 23-20 home loss to the Texans, seeing Lawrence with his spouse and getting no medical attention is encouraging. Conversely, falling to 2-10 is probably better for the Jaguars in the long run, considering they're in contention for the 2025 No. 1 overall pick.
As Jacksonville's organizational centerpiece, Lawrence's well-being is the top priority. The Jags made him the NFL's highest-paid player alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this past offseason with a five-year, $275 million contract. Notably, the deal doesn't kick in until 2026, meaning the team needs to be extra cautious with their massive investment.
Before being removed from the contest, Lawrence completed 4-of-10 passes for 41 scoreless yards and an interception. The lone rush attempt that resulted in his brain injury went for six yards.