Jalen Brunson's heroics rescued an all-time Tom Thibodeau meltdown

Just when New York Knicks fans thought they’d be heading back to Madison Square Garden for a dreaded Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Brunson erased every shred of doubt on the final possession. With the game tied, he buried the go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Knicks a 116–113 lead — and, ultimately, the series win.

Jalen Brunson gets a double BANG from the great Mike Breen. pic.twitter.com/HDzUzpz46j — Derek Jones (@DerekJones79) May 2, 2025

Brunson’s game-winner was just a fraction of his Game 6 masterpiece. He dropped 40 points and dished seven assists in 42 minutes, making it clear from the opening tip: This series was ending tonight.

He poured in 17 points in the first quarter alone — more than he totaled in all of Game 5. His tone-setting effort powered the Knicks to a 37–23 lead after one. Suddenly, all the outside concerns — over his usage, his "foul-baiting" style — were irrelevant. Everything looked great for New York.

Until it didn’t.

Two quick fouls from Josh Hart and a disengaged Karl-Anthony Towns shifted the momentum. Detroit began applying a “Hack-a-Shaq” strategy on Mitchell Robinson, and his missed free throws cracked open the door. Malik Beasley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer capped off a 38–22 second quarter, giving the Pistons a 61–59 lead at the half.

Tom Thibodeau was watching a familiar script unfold — one he’s seen all series: a double-digit lead collapsing within minutes. Despite effective two-man action between Towns and Robinson, Mikal Bridges working handoffs, and OG Anunoby knocking down corner threes, the lack of timely adjustments from Thibs let the game slip … again.

Then came the third quarter. The Knicks recalibrated and regained control, stretching their lead back to 11. This time it was Detroit who unraveled. Jalen Duren and Paul Reed fell into foul trouble, the Pistons were irate at the officiating, and suddenly, the tide turned again.

Enter the fourth quarter.

What followed was arguably the most chaotic stretch of the entire series. With 7:00 left, the Pistons ignited a 20–2 run to flip the game on its head, grabbing a four-point lead with 4:10 to play. Despite the game slipping away, Thibodeau hesitated to bring back Hart, Robinson or Towns due to foul concerns, looking more like a coach preparing for Game 7 than one trying to end the series. The offense bogged down into a series of increasingly difficult Brunson isolations, triggering Detroit's transition game.

Knicks fans were about ready to fling their coach into the Hudson, despite the fact that the series was far from over. Thibodeau seemed incapable of steering New York clear of the funks that have plagued it throughout the first round, and really all season long. There's simply no excuse for an offense with this much talent to ever look this ugly; the fact that he refused to ever expand the team's rotation was just icing on the cake.

And that’s when Brunson took over.

He scored eight points in the final 2:23, including the step-back three that led to a double “Bang!” from Mike Breen — a moment so signature, it might’ve saved Thibodeau’s job on the spot. Brunson didn’t just win the game; he closed the book on one of the most physical, chaotic first-round series we’ve seen in years.

Now, the Knicks turn their attention to the Boston Celtics, with Game 1 scheduled for Monday, May 5. Brunson and the Knicks — bruised, but still standing — will look to turn a regular-season beatdown into a playoff statement.