Jalen Hurts Jordan Brand ad drop right after Super Bowl LIX win will give you chills
It was so easy to hate on Jalen Hurts. He didn’t look like an elite quarterback. You could easily say he was carried by a phenomenal defense and an incredible running back. You could say he used the tush push as a crutch to stat pad and inflate his running ability.
Jordan Brand reminded us how easy it was to hate on Hurts. They also reminded us why we were foolish to ever slander the now Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP with arguably the best Super Bowl ad. Because he put on a show to help the Eagles rout the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22 in Super Bowl 59.
Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles were officially crowned NFL champions, the Jordan Brand ad aired. And in 30 seconds, you realized you hated Hurts for all the wrong reasons. The ad sent chills down your spine.
It’s why Hurts can be easily liked and hated. After Hurts’ performance though, we have to put the slander aside. He’s clearly one of the best NFL quarterbacks. Because you have to be elite to take down Patrick Mahomes.
Hurts made all the right plays to ensure his team not just won but dominated the Chiefs and ended their pursuit for a third straight Super Bowl.
Jordan Brand ad on Jalen Hurts is the perfect ending to a near flawless performance from the Super Bowl MVP
The Jordan Brand ad was the perfect way to commemorate what Hurts accomplished in Sunday’s game. For all the reasons he was talked down upon, he proved everybody wrong. We talked about the tush push as a stat pad tactic than anything.
So the Eagles ran the play just once and he still ran for over 70 yards with 11 carries. Hurts was criticized for not being an elite passer so he threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to highlight his 221 yards and two passing touchdowns.
On a day where Barkley was supposed to be the difference it was Hurts that was the reason the Eagles won. He did everything he was supposed to do. In one game, he shut all his haters up.
Jordan Brand wanted to make sure every Hurts hater got the message. You hated him for all the wrong reasons and he proved everyone who doubted him wrong.
As Jordan Brand said in the final frame of the ad: Love, Hurts.