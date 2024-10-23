Jameis Winston start further proof Browns were pandering to Deshaun Watson til the end
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns will be without Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season after he ruptured his Achilles last Sunday. Watson was removed from the game to a chorus of happy Browns fans who are finally able to move on from this tortuous chapter of Cleveland football fandom. Browns fans have it rough most of the time, but rooting for Watson – especially after his off-field issues – was borderline impossible even for a fanbase desperate for a winning team.
It was long rumored that Kevin Stefanski didn't want to bench Watson because of the feedback he received from the front office. Benching Watson would come with serious financial ramifications for owner Jimmy Haslam, who gave Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract despite his off-field transgressions just a few years ago.
When Watson was carted off the field, the Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in relief. DTR was listed as the backup ahead of Jameis Winston, which came as a surprise given Winston has started meaningful games and was acquired as Watson insurance. Yet, Stefanski quickly pivoted to Winston for next week's game. What gives?
Browns caved to protect Deshaun Watson's feelings before injury
I am not sure what gameplanning caused Stefanski to list DTR as the backup quarterback over Winston other than to ensure Watson didn't feel threatened. That's a weak standpoint by the player and entire organization.
The Browns paid Watson $230 million to take the heat. If that means fans calling for his backup, then he should be able to handle it. Instead, Cleveland maneuvered the depth chart to make Watson more comfortable.
This is all just further proof that Watson isn't cut out for Cleveland. We can only hope his Browns days are behind him. Yet, it was Winston who came to Watson's defense when probed about fans rooting for his demise.
"I was taught to love no matter the circumstances, especially for people who do right by you," Winston said. "I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years, and he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day. I will never pull on a man when he's down. But I will be the person to lift him up."
That's rich coming from Winston, who himself has been accused of sexual assault by two women. The Browns are not in better hands, and to make matters worse their organization has been exposed as one that caves to external pressure.
Even when the Browns make the right move, it's the wrong one.