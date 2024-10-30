Guilty or not, Jameson Williams is a distraction Lions cannot afford
By Mark Powell
For the second time in a week, Jameson Williams is in the news for the wrong reasons. Williams was suspended two games by the NFL for taking a banned substance – the info of which has yet to be released – but the Lions wide receiver apologized to fans and the team. That was that, or so we thought.
On Tuesday, a report emerged claiming Williams was a passenger in a car (driven by his brother) that was pulled over for a routine speed check just two weeks prior to his suspension. At that speed check, officers found several firearms. One of the firearms was registered to his brother, while the other belonged to Williams, though he did not have a concealed pistol license. A warrant has since been issued on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.
Everything to know about latest Jameson Williams incident
During the traffic stop, Williams told police he was a Lions player and was briefly put into the back of a police car. However, he was released without even citation. The arresting officer reportedly made several calls to higher-ranking officials before asking his lieutenant. Williams was then taken out of handcuffs and let go.
"I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer," Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told WXYZ-TV. "And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed."
Williams told the Lions about the situation at hand, and they released a statement to WXYZ as well.
"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process," the statement read.
Lions need to step in with Jameson Williams before it's too late
Look, I do not know if anything will come from this incident. The police investigation is still ongoing and Williams is unlikely to receive anything more than a slap on the wrist. However, as talented as the third-year receiver from Alabama is when he's on the field, he's also turned into a large distraction off of it.
Not only has Williams been suspended twice, but he's now making...unwise decisions away from the team facility. Williams was suspended for gambling in 2023, taking banned substances just a few weeks ago and now this?
Detroit's passing game relies a lot on the vertical threat of Williams when he is on the field. The defense is already lacking Aidan Hutchinson, so they're going to need to outscore fellow NFC contenders. These incidents, many of them avoidable, are starting to add up – and the league office is watching.