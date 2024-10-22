Lions can send clear message to Jameson Williams even after Dan Campbell didn't
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions need to get it through Jameson Williams' head – he can only receive so many chances in the NFL. Williams is immensely talented, but also struggles to keep his mind right.
The former first-round pick out of Alabama was suspended for gambling in 2023, and received a two-game ban on Monday night after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. At some point, Williams has to not just take accountability for his actions but change his ways.
"No choice but to take it on the chin," WIlliams said on Monday. "I'm in good spirits just ready to get back with [my] brothers ASAP."
On Tuesday morning, Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed the media about Williams absence and appeared to give him another pass.
“We’ll be fine,” Campbell said. “That’s why we have (Ka)lif, and Saint, and (Sam) LaPorta and TP and Allen Robinson, among other things with David Montgomery, (Jahmyr) Gibbs. We’ll be fine. We’ll move on.”
If Dan Campball won't send message to Jameson Williams, Lions front office definitely can
While we're relieved Campbell has faith in his receiving corps without Williams, it's a surprise to hear him give the young wideout another 'get out of jail free' card. Perhaps this is an issue Campbell would rather solve behind closed doors than in front of the media, but Williams needs guidance. This cannot keep happening.
Brad Holmes doesn't need to have the same patience as Campbell. The Lions are already down one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Aidan Hutchinson. Holmes has been busy shopping for a replacement, such as Za'Darius Smith, who expressed interest in playing with Detroit just last week. Adding another player to the Detroit receiving corps should also be on Holmes docket, as the Lions arguably needed an upgrade prior to the Williams injury.
Just a few days ago, I floated Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a player the Lions would love to add. Hopkins is being underutilized in Nashville, thanks in large part to their quarterback conundrum. A trade for Hopkins would likely require a Day 3 pick – perhaps a fifth rounder – to send the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro to the Motor City.
The only issue with adding Hopkins is that his price tag could go up as other contenders vie for his services. As a team in the midst of a rebuild, the Titans need all the draft picks they can get.
Yet, acquiring Hopkins wouldn't necessarily replace Williams, but it would show him the Lions are willing and able to play without him if absolutely necessary.