3 trades the Lions must make to win the NFC North after beating the Vikings
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, handing the latter their first loss of the season and closing the gap in the NFC North. Detroit still has work to do, however, if they hope to be a real Super Bowl contender. The Lions pass rush is severely lacking thanks to a season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson.
Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Lions are hopeful Hutchinson will come back should they make the Super Bowl, as there is no major structural damage in his broken leg. However, in order for the Lions to even reach that point, they'll have to replace him on the fly.
Hutchinson is one of the best pass-rushers in the entire NFL, so doing that will be easier said than done and could cost the Lions some of their top draft capital. Nonetheless, Detroit knows better than most that their Super Bowl window won't stay open forever.
The time to go all-in is now, as much as Lions fans hope their current run is sustainable. After narrowing their NFC North gap to just one game (and now owning the tiebreaker), Detroit could make a big splash. Here's what they ought to have in mind.
3. Lions should trade for Za'Darius Smith, who is open to a deal
I never thought I'd see the day when Detroit would be a desirable trade destination. Yet, thanks to a run to the NFC Championship Game just last season and some young assets to play with, the Lions are set up for years to come, assuming they play their cards right. Za'Darius Smith has taken note.
Smith is a former rival, having spent time with the Packers and Vikings. At 32 years old, his own window is closing, though he's put up some decent numbers so far this season in Cleveland. The Browns lost again to the Bengals on Sunday. Deshaun Watson could be out for the season, if the initial reporting surrounding his injury is true. It'd be tough to blame Cleveland if they were to sell hard in the next few weeks.
“If I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year,” Smith told The Chronicle-Telegram this week. “So, yeah, that’ll be big. I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me.”
Such a trade wouldn't take all that much. Smith is not an All-Pro player like Myles Garrett, and he shouldn't be the only player the Lions add before Nov. 5.
2. Lions should consider a trade for Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins
While Detroit's biggest need is a pass-rusher, it is not the only position they are relatively weak at. Beyond Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, the Lions passing game doesn't offer many receivers who can create separation. Enter DeAndre Hopkins, who ought to be on the block following another lopsided Titans loss, this time to the Buffalo Bills.
The Titans know they can get something of value for Hopkins, even if that is an early Day 3 pick. Detroit would not be the only team interested in Hopkins, but assuming they take care of their primary concern (replacing Hutchinson), he wouldn't be a bad add-on.
A trade for Hopkins wouldn't just cement the Lions receiving corps, but it would also ensure the likes of the Green Bay Packers don't acquire him. That's valuable in its own right, and shouldn't prove too costly when all is said and done.
1. Maxx Crosby remains the top trade target for the Detroit Lions
Maxx Crosby is one of the best sack artists in all of professional football. If he is available – which is a massive if at this point in the season – the Lions should go all-in to acquire him. Not only would Crosby replace Hutchinson, but he'd create a dynamic duo with the Michigan product when he is able to return from his devastating injury.
The Raiders dealt Davante Adams to the New York Jets just days ago. They know their place this season. Vegas would be right to ask for a king's ransom in return for Crosby, and the Lions could offer Day 2 picks and then some (if not their first rounder).
As I mentioned earlier, Detroit's competitive window will not stay open forever. The Lions have never won a Super Bowl, and this season is arguably their best chance to do just that.