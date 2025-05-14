Jazz lottery fall sets up the most Danny Ainge draft pick imaginable

Let’s talk about what the Utah Jazz might do now that their draft position is fixed for this year. They were hoping to take the number one pick and bring in Cooper Flagg to play basketball and be really good for them.

That’s looking unlikely at this point. They were jumped by the Mavs, Spurs and 76ers and ended up at No. 5. They have a few players and a few picks they could move around, but last report was that Dallas looks to be making the really super obvious choice rather than the one Nico probably wants to make. It doesn’t look like they’re getting their hands on the number one pick.

So what’s left? Guards! Danny Ainge likes guards. I like guards. You like guards maybe. They’re an important part of basketball. A good shooting guard shoots and a good point guard, uh, points or something.

This is all leading to a potentially very predictable result as imagined by the mock draft here at FanSided.

It would be very on brand for Danny Ainge to select Jeremiah Fears

Two years ago, it was Keyonte George. Last year he played the most minutes per game on the team, higher than Lauri Markkanen. His averages were 16.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. I guess pretty good marks for a second year player, but remember — he was playing on the Jazz. Dunks and Threes rates his EPM at -3.0, in the 18th percentile.

Last year, we saw Isaiah Collier. He actually started more games than Keyonte did, but averaged more than five fewer minutes. His stats came in at 8.7 points per game, 6.3 assists per game, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Nice to see the assists, but again Dunks and Threes rates his overall season somewhat unkindly with an EPM of -3.1

So good, but nothing that’s made you think you can build an offense around them just yet. So whatever, Danny. Let’s try again. Jeremiah Fears should well be available at pick number five. Go on! It’ll be fun!

Fears was a very entertaining player to watch in college if you’re a person who can find entertainment in it. I am not.

But Fears loves to drive the basketball. As Christopher Kline put it in our mock draft, “Jeremiah Fears is a blur with the ball in his hands.” He just goes, man. Nyooooom like a go-kart.

The unfortunate thing is that once Fears gets to the paint, it’s a little unclear what happens next. He can make some tough lay down passes, and he can kick it out to the perimeter, but his finishing and decision-making are still a work in progress. If he can get smothered in the lane in college, then one can only imagine what it would be like in the NBA, especially playing against unders while he still works on his jumper.

But as far as a guard that could maybe make a foundational piece of a building roster, Fears does have that upside. He shoots above 85 percent at the free throw line, which is almost always a good indicator of potential 3-point range. Also, those initial drives are a perfect way to start bending the defense. Fears is quick. He will take defenders with him. At that point, it could be up to the rest of the offense to make the quick decisions necessary to get the ball in the right hands and score.

This is of course dependent on Fears hitting his upside. He has a cool name, so that might help. It also depends on whether Danny Ainge sees more in him than he has in Collier or George so far. A year or two in is quite early to give up on young guards, but if Ainge sees a player he likes better in Fears that could drastically alter the makeup of the team going forward.

Maybe.