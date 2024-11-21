Jed Hoyer has no one to blame but himself for Cubs Cody Bellinger problem
A lot went wrong for the Chicago Cubs in what turned out to be an incredibly disappointing 2024 campaign. They got virtually no production from the catcher position, the bullpen was a mess late in games, and Dansby Swanson had one of his worst seasons. Another player who had a down year that didn't get much recognition, though, was Cody Bellinger.
The Cubs brought Bellinger back last offseason in free agency on a three-year deal with opt-outs after each of the first two hoping he'd be able to replicate what he did in 2023. At the time of the deal, it made a lot of sense from Chicago's perspective. They did pay a good amount of money, but the deal wasn't for nearly as many years as initially expected.
Unfortunately, the Bellinger contract looks pretty bad in hindsight. Bellinger opted into his contract earlier this offseason and will make $27.5 million. That's a pretty penny for a player who was worth just 2.2 bWAR in 2024.
Knowing this, Jed Hoyer seems awfully determined to try and find a trade partner for Bellinger to avoid having to pay him all of that money. His plan to trade Bellinger isn't impossible to pull off, but it does have one rather obvious flaw, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) outlines in his latest article.
"But the $32.5 million Bellinger is guaranteed would mitigate the return in some fashion. The Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal," Rosenthal wrote.
Cubs trading Cody Bellinger would result in minimal return
Not only is Bellinger owed the $27.5 million he opted into for this season, but he can be worth another $25 million by accepting his player option for next season. Even if he rejects that option, he'd make an extra $5 million from a buyout. That's where the $32.5 million guarantee that Rosenthal comes from. It's safe to say that the Cubs aren't the only team not interested in paying a player who has been worth 2.2 bWAR or less in four of the last five seasons all of that money.
As Rosenthal notes, trading Bellinger is not impossible. The Cubs can choose to take back a subpar contract in return, or accept a lesser return. Still, trading a player who hit no lower than fourth in the 130 games he appeared in last season for a marginal return is not a great look at all. It sure sounds like the Cubs are simply being cheap by shopping Bellinger around rather than hoping he has a bounceback of sorts.
At the end of the day, there's a reason why Bellinger didn't opt out of his contract to begin with. In free agency, he wouldn't have gotten a better deal than he has right now, even as the clear No. 1 center field option out there. There simply isn't a lot of interest in him due to his down year.
It's far from ideal to have Bellinger on the hook for over $30 million at least, but the alternative options are even worse. Trading Bellinger and taking on a bad contract just to get some sort of return doesn't make much sense. Trading Bellinger for a marginal return just to clear his money helps nobody other than owner Tom Ricketts. At this point, if no real return is out there for Bellinger, it makes a whole lot more sense to keep him than trade him for scraps.
The Cubs are in a tough spot here, and Hoyer has nobody to blame other than himself that they're in this predicament. All Cubs fans can hope is he finds a way to make the right decision with Bellinger - whatever that may be.