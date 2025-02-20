Jeff Passan's warning to Rafael Devers means position change is only matter of time

Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Florida got off to an eventful start for the wrong reasons. Boston acquired Alex Bregman, formerly an All-Star of the Houston Astros, late in free agency. Bregman can play third base but offered to move to second, despite the fact that Boston is probably better off defensively with him replacing Devers at his familiar position.

Devers is not inclined to do the Red Sox any favors. Boston gave Devers a $313.5 million deal for his bat, but the 28-year-old claimed the last regime – headlined by Chaim Bloom – promised him a long-term position at third base. Bloom is no longer with the franchise, and the Red Sox are not beholden to his promises. Red Sox manager Alex Cora made that clear when he spoke on the matter this week.

“Different leadership. That was under Chaim. He’s in St. Louis now," Cora said.

Rafael Devers will have to get over Red Sox position change eventually

That essentially put an end to Devers argument, which wasn't all that thought out to begin with. Devers is an average defender at third base (at best), while Bregman is a gold glove candidate. Even though Bregman offered to play second base, Boston has a prospect pipeline full of middle infielders who would be blocked if he were to make that move. Devers projects as a more valuable player long term for the Red Sox if he plays DH. He doesn't have to like it.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan made it that much more obvious on Buster Olney's podcast when asked about Devers future.

"He's going to move off third base," Passan said. "I don't know if it's going to be on Opening Day this year, or if it's going to be in June, but (it will happen after) Kristian Campbell arrives."

Campbell is one of the top-rated prospects in baseball and projects as a second baseman at the next level. That is where the Red Sox would like him to play, which means Bregman shifts to third, and Devers to DH. There's no easy way out here.

"It's gonna hurt," Passan said. "It's gonna feel like someone telling you you're not good enough, and considering the Red Sox gave him a $313.5 million contract guaranteed, clearly, they think he's pretty darn good."

As Passan alludes to, there are 313.5 million reasons for Devers to eventually get over it, as painful as it may be in the interim.