Jerry Jones may double down on NFL Draft tomfoolery with Shedeur Sanders link

The Dallas Cowboys continue to find new and exciting ways to undermine what little excitement their tortured fanbase can muster. Amid grand visions of selecting Tetairoa McMillan or Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft, Jerry Jones delivered a plate of cold scrambled eggs to fans on Thursday night, selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 pick.

Now, is Booker really a bad pick? It's a bit risky to take a guard so high, but the Cowboys needed to replace their retiring All-Pro Zack Martin. Booker was a brick wall on the Alabama offensive line and his attitude has quickly won over those around the organization — most notably the once-skeptical Micah Parsons.

#Cowboys Micah Parsons is hyped up by how much Tyler Booker loves football.



High football character for sure.



(🎥: @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/lbgcagHhSF — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 25, 2025

Even if Booker turns into a star, it will not overshadow the disappointment felt by those hoping for another game-breaking wide receiver or the second coming of Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas fans wanted an explosive playmaker to really elevate new OC Klayton Adams' scheme. Instead, Booker will be battling in the trenches and an afterthought to most casual observers.

Dallas can turn the vibes around with a strong second round. Several appealing wideouts and running backs remain available, so Jones has a chance placate an anxious Cowboys nation. Or, he can swerve into Looney Tunes territory with another head-scratcher.

ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a juicy nugget of speculation on Friday morning, much to the chagrin of Cowboys fans.

NFL insider points to Cowboys as potential NFL Draft landing spot for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, to the surprise of many, dropped out of the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers were strongly connected to the Colorado signal-caller at No. 21, but Pittsburgh went in another direction, selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

With Jaxson Dart on the Giants, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the Browns, and few open QB jobs around the league, it's a guessing game to figure out where Sanders might land. Schefter was happy to dump gasoline on the fire of uncertainty.

He thinks Sanders could end up with a team he was never previously connected to. Unless he falls all the way to Pittsburgh in the third round at No. 83, Shefter believes Sanders could end up in an unorthodox situation. He lists several, um, hypothetical landing spots: Seattle, Arizona and... Dallas.

Shedeur to the Seahawks, Cardinals or Cowboys???



Adam Schefter on Shedeur Sanders right NOW:



"the Giants obviously prefer Jaxson Dart. I think the Browns preferred Jaxson Dart. I think the Saints absolutely preferred Jaxson Dart.



I won't be surprised that Tyler Shough goes… pic.twitter.com/DEJwYdbukm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2025

What a fun thought!

We know Jerry Jones loves his backup quarterbacks. He famously traded a fourth-round pick for the opportunity to bury Trey Lance on the depth chart for two years. Dak Prescott inked the largest contract in NFL history last offseason, which ties him to Dallas through 2027, but who's to say that will stop Jones from springing for Sanders in the second round? The Cowboys do need a backup after Lance's departure.

Nobody in their right mind is drafting Sanders to serve as a full-time backup for three years, but hey, nobody ever accused Jones of being "in his right mind." Dallas' owner and general manager marches to the beat of his own drum, which often means attracting the spotlight at whatever cost is necessary.

Sanders' father spent many successful years in Dallas, so there are family connections. There was a time not long ago when folks thought Deion might end up coaching the Cowboys this season. It feels a bit wrong for Dallas to sidetrack the career of Coach Prime's son just for extra clout, but it's totally in keeping with Jones' track record.

Don't rule this one out, folks.