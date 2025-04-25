How the Cowboys’ Day 2 picks could make fans forget the Tyler Booker disaster

Dallas Cowboys fans are infuriated after yet another disappointing first-round pick during the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The team selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall, immediately addressing the hole left in its offensive line by former All-Pro guard Zach Martin's retirement. While there are aspects of the pick that make sense, and Booker may turn out to be a great player, he's not the guy Cowboys fans wanted.

Unfortunately, the top two players that appealed to the fan base — Boise State running back (and DFW native) Ashton Jeanty and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan — were off the board by the time the Cowboys were on the clock.

Sure, they could've traded down or drafted someone like Texas's Matthew Golden, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, but there are still options on the board entering Day 2 that would satisfy those needs and give the fans something to like about another disastrous offseason.

Round 2 (44th overall)

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden was once considered the top receiver in this draft class, and many people have speculated that he would be a good fit in Dallas throughout the draft process. He may have even been in consideration on Thursday night. The Cowboys have needed a complementary receiver beside CeeDee Lamb, and adding Burden III to the fold could cause nightmares for opposing defenses and open more room for the other players on the Dallas offense.

Burden III would be an excellent second-round choice for Dallas and could be the Day 1 contributor that fans were hoping to add to the offense. His ceiling and potential would make this essentially another first-round pick.

TreVeyon Henderson/Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Ohio State running backs lead the Day 2 prospects at the position after great college careers. Judkins ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons in college, and the duo combined for 2,076 yards and 24 touchdowns in Columbus last season. Most consider Henderson to be the every-down back while Judkins may be more of a complementary piece.

Both would help the Cowboys regardless. Dallas has watched 1,000-yard rushers depart in back-to-back offseasons and is currently looking at Miles Sanders and JaVonte Williams as its leaders in the backfield. Judkins might make more sense with the current situation, but Henderson could be the pick if Dallas wants to invest in a potential feature back.

It's worth noting that Dallas used top-30 draft visits on both players.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Higgins would make plenty of sense for Dallas. He just played in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium this season, so there should be some familiarity between the team and his game. Plus, he's gotten to play on Dallas' home field in a high-stakes situation.

Higgins is a bigger-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, yet has above-average speed for his frame. He wouldn't extended defenses much as a deep threat, but he could become a physical receiver that wins contested catches and especially helps the team in the red zone.

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The Ole Miss product is another appealing Day 2 prospect in whom Dallas should be interested. He's another bigger target with experience with NFL concepts after playing in Lane Kiffin's scheme. That's not to say there wouldn't be adjustments he'll have to make, but it should help make the transition easier.

Injuries might push him into Round 3 or later, but his upside can help Dallas' offense similarly to Higgins. When healthy, he can be a difference-maker.

Round 3 (76th overall)

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson is a huge sleeper in this draft class but played for a program that trusted him to carry much of its offense. With Iowa's inconsistent and subpar quarterback play over recent years, the running game became even more critical to the Hawkeyes' success, and Johnson broke out with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024.

He's more of a physical runner than someone with breakaway speed, but that's part of what Dallas has been missing from the offense: someone who can finish between the tackles and at the goal line. That could also come in handy with such a young offensive line. Once he gets going, he's tough to bring to the ground.

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

An in-state prospect could add some fuel to the Cowboys defense. With Demarcus Lawrence leaving, there really isn't anyone imposing on the other end of the line of scrimmage opposite Micah Parsons. Sam Williams and Dante Fowler can get after the quarterback on passing downs, but Dallas needs a three-down player at that spot.

Scourton was once a potential top-10 pick, but things have cooled off. He can still be a productive NFL player and has the position versatility as well as the length and athleticism to make him a tantalizing Day 2 prospect.

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Being from Texas and having played for Jerry Jones' alma mater may have Jackson in the discussion here. Beyond that, he has many prototypical NFL defensive end traits as a long and big former linebacker. He's more of a power player at the line of scrimmage, and his pass-rushing leaves something to be desired. Nonetheless, drafting Jackson would solve a need and add a player that can set the edge opposite Parsons, potentially taking the defense to another level.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo was one of the most entertaining stories in college football in 2024 and would be a huge hit with Cowboy fans. He's incredibly likeable off the field and backs it up with his play on it. He ran for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns to help Arizona State surprise everyone and reach the College Football Playoff in 2024.

He can also be an incredibly effective player in the passing game, which adds more upside to his potential and plenty of possibilities for Dallas (or whoever gets him) to utilize his talents.

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Williams is coming off his best college season and has many traits the Cowboys should be looking for. He stretches defenses with his 4.4 speed and reliably catches the ball in traffic. If Burden III is gone by the time Dallas is on the clock, he may be in consideration at No. 44, and there should be no hesitation if he is still on the board at No. 76 and Dallas still hasn't chosen a receiver.

Obviously, fans aren't the decision-makers, but in this case, what they're asking for fits what Dallas needs. The Cowboys' first-round pick may have been underwhelming, but if they can pair him with some of the players above, most will stop complaining about the choice.