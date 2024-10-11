Aaron Rodgers says he supports Jeff Ulbrich's decision to demote Nathaniel Hackett
The New York Jets made the shocking decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh following their Week 5 loss in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Sure, New York hasn't gotten off to the start it envisioned, but still, the firing seemingly came out of nowhere, and frankly, is hard to justify.
One rumor revolving around why the Jets chose to fire Saleh had to do with the fact that Saleh was considering taking play-calling duties away from Nathaniel Hackett, the team's offensive coordinator.
That rumors can officially be debunked, as interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich's first move was to strip Hackett of play-calling duties. Those concerned about how that would go over with Aaron Rodgers shouldn't be, based on what the quarterback had to say about this decision.
Aaron Rodgers says he supports decision to demote Nathaniel Hackett
The decision to demote Hackett, at this point, feels like a no-brainer. Despite inheriting an offense full of talent on all fronts, New York ranks 25th in points per game and 27th in yards per game. They might be 2-3, but had they even been competent on the offensive side of the ball, they might be 3-2 or even 4-1 right now.
This lack of competency on the offensive side of the ball is what makes this Saleh firing hard to understand. Saleh has a defensive background, and despite a couple of key injuries and Haason Reddick's holdout, they've allowed the seventh-fewest points per game and the second-fewest yards per game thus far. The team has gotten off to slow starts in games and has taken too many penalties - both of which fall on Saleh's coaching primarily - but their main issue, as has been the case for several years now, has been their offense.
With their season trending in the wrong direction, change, in some capacity, was needed. Firing Saleh is change, but didn't address their biggest issue. Demoting Hackett does just that.
Rodgers might've preferred to have Hackett stay in his role given his familiarity and comfort with him as the offensive coordinator, but not even that relationship could justify nothing changing on the offensive side of the ball.
So far this season, Rodgers has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions. He's shown flashes of his former MVP self, but for the most part, has looked like a 40-year-old quarterback. Hopefully, the change from Hackett to new play-caller Todd Downing can help reignite not only Rodgers but the entire Jets offense.
If all fails, Hackett isn't going anywhere - so perhaps this isn't the last we've seen of the Rodgers/Hackett duo after all.