Jets fans are furious with Haason Reddick roster bonus for obvious reasons

Ugh disgusting…



ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirmed that Haason Reddick met his playing time incentives with the #Jets & will make $9.5 million this season. 🤢🤮



Haason Reddick is the only edge player in the league without a full sack (minimum 175 pass rushes), per @NextGenStats. 😳… pic.twitter.com/dojVpOphKN