Jets fans are furious with Haason Reddick roster bonus for obvious reasons
Sure, the New York Jets lost Bryce Huff to free agency, but Joe Douglas seemingly rebounded as well as he could've by trading for Haason Reddick. Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles only traded Reddick because he was looking for a new contract, but there was reason to believe that the Jets would figure something out to get him to report and play well. Adding Reddick to what they believed was a Super Bowl-caliber roster sounded like a good idea, in theory.
Unfortunately, the decision to trade for Reddick did not pay off in the slightest. Not only is the team an unmitigated disaster record-wise, but Reddick sat on the sidelines waiting for a contract that was never going to come until finally making his debut with the team in Week 8. By then, the Jets were 2-5 and on the brink of having their season end in October.
While Reddick has appeared in every game for New York since reporting to the team, he's been practically invisible, and the team has been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite that, Reddick received playing time incentives, allowing him to tack on additional money on top of his revised $8.7 million contract.
By playing in at least 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps from Week 8 through the remainder of the regular season, Reddick received an extra $791,628. Considering how this season has gone, Jets fans don't love that.
Jets fans are understandably irate as Haason Reddick cashes in incentive money
Is it Reddick's fault that the team has gone 2-7 since he returned to the mix? Not entirely, but Reddick has done just about nothing since being activated.
The 30-year-old has just 0.5 sacks, 11 total tackles, and two QB hits all season. His numbers wouldn't match up to previous seasons, considering the lack of games played, but this is a guy who had four straight double-digit sack seasons entering the 2024 campaign. He had 11 sacks and 23 QB hits last season for the Eagles. Going from that to 0.5 sacks and two QB hits in nine games is nothing short of insane.
If the Jets were winning, fans would get over his lack of production. If he was producing, fans wouldn't blame him for the team's lack of winning, even with his early-season holdout. The team losing games and Reddick doing nothing on the field only to then collect incentive money is incredibly frustrating for an angry fan base. Nothing has gone right for the Jets, and Reddick cashing in for less than stellar play is just the latest example of that.