Jets panic meter: Is the President's Trophy curse affecting Winnipeg?

The Winnipeg Jets won the President's Trophy this season with 116 points. The President's Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season, is a blessing and a curse. A blessing because that means the team was the best in the league through the regular season. A curse because there really is "something" that haunts the vibes of the team that secures the trophy. Only eight teams that have won the President's Trophy since it's been awarded (1985-86) have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. It is called the President's Trophy curse and the Jets should be worried that it is happening to them.

With their first round Western Conference series against the St. Louis Blues now tied two games to two in the best-of-seven, anxiety may have found her way into the mix. The Jets had a two game lead, only to falter in Games 3 and 4, allowing the Blues to even the playing field.

Is it time for Jets to panic after Blues tie first-round series at two games apiece?

Winnipeg's top regular-season scorers made an immediate impact to start the series. Winger Kyle Connor broke a tie in the third period in Games 1 and 2 en route to late wins for the Jets. Center Mark Scheifele had three points in Game 1 and two in Game 2, with the duo of Connor and Scheifele creating captivating chances offensively for the Jets.

In net for Winnipeg is Connor Hellebuyck, who is usually a brick wall to backstop the best team in the league. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner (also potentially three-time as he was announced as a finalist for the 2024-25 season) backstopped the Jets to wins in Games 1 and 2, but proceeded to get pulled in Games 3 and 4. The Blues chased him out of the game because of their exploding offense, netting seven goals in Game 3 and five in Game 4. This isn't the first time we have seen a downfall from Hellebuyck in the post-season; just looking at the past two playoffs, he has a 2-8 record. It's not great if the end goal is hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The explosion of Game 3 included Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich scoring his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs hat trick, plus an assist. Blueliner Cam Fowler made Blues history by scoring five points, which is the most by a defender in Blues playoff history. The eruption of four goals in the third gave the Blues enough fire to win the game 7-2 and enough momentum to carry over to Game 4. St. Louis native Pat Maroon, freshly retired from the NHL, was on-hand to pump the crowd and witness a 5-1 series-tying Game 4 win from the home team.

With four games in this series now behind us, I would say the Jets are in trouble. The frisky, aggressive eighth-seeded St. Louis Blues could very realistically put a hard stop on the quest for the Cup in Winnipeg.

Regular-season Connor Hellebuyuck absolutely must reappear for Winnipeg. If not? We can say the Jets have been cursed.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Winnipeg, and it is anyone's series for grabs.