Pat Maroon's retirement official after playing final NHL game in Blackhawks' home finale

What a hockey career for Pat Maroon.

Just shy of his 37th birthday, Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Maroon announced his retirement from the league. He played his final NHL game on Apr. 12; which was a 5-4 shootout loss to the now President's Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets. Alec Martinez, who is also retiring, and Maroon both received standing ovations from Blackhawks fans at the United Center.

The Blackhawks did not clinch a playoff berth this year, and haven't since 2019-20 (they did win three Cups in a five-year span in 2010, 2013, and 2015). The last few years in Chicago haven't been exactly fun for a fan, except for the fact that they drafted the crafty, skilled center Connor Bedard first overall in 2023 and that they had the "Big Rig" on their roster in his final season of hockey. Unfortunately though, missing the playoffs this year took him out of the running yet again for a spot on a very coveted list; those that won four Cups with three different teams.

Maroon was drafted in 2007 by the Philadelphia Flyers 161st overall. The St. Louis native made is AHL debut with the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, the Philadelphia Phantoms. He was then traded to the Anaheim Ducks, where he saw 15 NHL games mixed in with his notable minor league presence from 2011-2013. Maroon made a full transition to the NHL in 2013 with the Ducks and the rest is history.

Maroon's size is impressive, standing at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds. Pair that size with his physicality on the ice and his hockey awareness of where to be and when, you get a player that fits in a lot of different offensive schemes. He did relocate a lot during his career; his next move after almost three seasons in Anaheim was to the Edmonton Oilers.

Maroon had the best goal-scoring season of his career in Edmonton back in 2016-17 when he netted 27 goals. He saw the most ice time of his career there too, averaging 17:04 per game back in 2017-18. That same season though, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils where he finished out the season before getting scooped up by his hometown team as a free agent in July of 2018. This is where the magic began.

He began his Cup-winning ways by helping the St. Louis Blues hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2019. Post-Cup celebration in St. Louis, he was picked up by the Tampa Bay Lighting in free agency where he proceeded to have 344 penalty minutes over the course of three seasons and also went on to win back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021. Three Stanley Cups in a row, can it get any better than that?! He was on top of the world!

Things came back down to earth a bit from there, as he was traded the Minnesota Wild in July 2023 and finished out the 2023-24 campaign as a Boston Bruin after getting sent to Beantown on trade deadline day 2024. He had one last chance to win yet another Cup when the Bruins clinched a spot in the post-season; it was cut short though as the Bruins eventually lost to the current Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, in the second round.

Chicago signed Maroon as a free agent in July of 2024. This season he found the scoresheet 19 times (five goals, 14 assists) and had 97 penalty minutes. He brought laughter, energy, and a veteran presence to that locker room. He announced when the Blackhawks visited the Blues in March that he was going to retire at the end of the season. He hangs his skates up ready to take on the next chapter in his life, which reportedly is a focus on his family.

Nothing but love for former Blue Pat Maroon in his last game in his hometown of St. Louis. 💙



Pat announced earlier today that he plans to retire at the end of the season.

It's been rumored he hasn't shut down the possibility of returning to the game in a different role; but for now, happy trails to the 'Big Rig" Pat Maroon. Rest up big guy, you deserve it. Thank you for what you've done for the game we all love!