3 Jets players who will not be back after hiring HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey
By Criss Partee
The New York Jets are preparing for a new chapter in their history with Aaron Glenn taking over as head coach. Known for defensive expertise and a no-nonsense approach, Glenn’s hiring signals a culture shift.
He also knows the organization, having been drafted by the Jets as a first-round pick in 1994. With Glenn at the helm, they begin taking a hard look at the roster for 2025. Unfortunately for some players on shaky ground, that may mean starting anew in free agency, as the Jets prefer to start fresh.
The Aaron Glenn era begins with a new direction for the Jets
Aaron Glenn, a former Pro Bowl cornerback in New York and esteemed defensive coordinator, brings his vision to the Jets. Glenn’s coaching philosophy emphasizes discipline, performance, and accountability qualities this franchise has sometimes lacked in recent years. Given his success in Detroit over the last four years, it’s clear Glenn will prioritize players who align with his vision.
With a fresh voice in the locker room, fans can expect substantial changes in that Jets locker room. Contracts, performance, and potential will all play a role in Glenn’s and new general manager, Darren Mougey’s, decision-making as they reshape the roster. The departures of players like Lazard, Reed, and Reddick may not just be about cost-cutting but also about a certain fit and culture that suits their long-term goals. Since Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are in flux, they've been excluded from this list.
Allen Lazard: An experiment that did not workout
Allen Lazard’s time in New York has been a disaster. Signed to a four-year, $44 million deal in 2023, the Jets hoped Lazard would bring stability and production to their receiver group. Instead, he delivered inconsistency, culminating in 37 catches in 12 games in 2024 and time missed due to injury.
While Lazard showed flashes of potential with 530 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season, his unreliability overshadowed any positive contributions. Whether it was mental lapses or a lack of chemistry with the offense, Lazard never lived up to his price tag. The Jets can save somewhere in the neighborhood of $6.6 million against the cap by cutting Lazard.
D.J. Reed: An expected departure
D.J. Reed has been an excellent cornerback for the Jets since signing his three-year, $33 million deal in 2022. He’s helped create one of the league’s best defensive backfields alongside Sauce Gardner. In 2024, Reed continued to serve as a dependable presence, racking up 64 tackles and 11 passes defended. However, Reed has publicly acknowledged that his time with the Jets is likely over.
Financial realities make retaining Reed difficult. With Gardner and Michael Carter II both due for long-term extensions, paying top dollar for a third cornerback is a luxury the Jets cannot afford. Reed’s openness about exploring free agency reflects the writing on the wall. While losing a player of Reed’s caliber will hurt, coach Glenn’s focus on building a younger, cost-effective defense means Reed’s departure makes sense.
Haason Reddick: A failure to launch
Haason Reddick’s brief stint with the Jets has been tumultuous, to say the least. After being traded to New York from Philly, Reddick held out for a reworked contract and eventually agreed to a heavily incentive-based deal for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. While Reddick is still considered a productive edge rusher, he posted just one sack in the 10 games he stepped on the field last season. Along with that, his contract and age (30) raise questions about his fit in Glenn’s system.
Reddick’s renegotiated one-year contract left the Jets with some flexibility, but his long-term future with the team was always uncertain. Known for highly athletic, versatile defensive schemes, Glenn may prefer to develop younger, lower-cost edge rushers to round out the Jets’ front line of defense. If cutting ties with Reddick allows the Jets to create more cap room and target younger players who better fit Glenn’s vision, it’s a move that seems inevitable.