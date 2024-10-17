Jets superfan 'Fireman Ed' creates the dumbest fake drama after Robert Saleh firing
New York Jets drama seems to come daily nowadays. In just the last few weeks, the Jets parted ways with Robert Saleh, lost two straight, hired Jeff Ulbrich as its interim coach, demoted Nathaniel Hackett from his play calling duties and traded for Davante Adams.
But the best drama of the season surrounding the Jets involved one of its most loyal fans (cue the sarcasm).
Ed “Fireman Ed” Anzalone felt he needed to be a main character amidst the Jets football drama by claiming the video board operator at MetLife Stadium is singling him and his group of friends out and limiting their screen time.
No this isn’t a joke. This is a real thing. And it has him up in arms. Not the fact that the Jets are on the verge of collapse, not that the Aaron Rodgers era in New York is falling flat on its face. No, the one thing that has him in a frenzy is his lack of screen time.
Just when things were getting ridiculous for Jets, enter Fireman Ed
Things haven’t gone well for the Jets in the 2024 season. They’ve seemingly turned to Adams to be the person that can turn things around for an offense that is severely underperforming its expectations.
Maybe the Jets are refusing to put Fireman Ed and his posse on the jumbo screen because there hasn’t been much to celebrate at MetLife this season. While he makes a valid point of being the hype man in critical moments, that probably isn’t the most important thing the Jets organization is worried about.
I’m sure there are a small group of season ticket holders that miss seeing Fireman Ed come across the video screen on third downs and after touchdowns. But truthfully there are bigger things the Jets are concerned with.
They are in a win now situation and have seemed to do everything but win in 2024. Maybe once they start winning and once they start playing at the level they were expected to when they traded for Rodgers, they’ll start worrying about minor things like how many times Fireman Ed has hyped up the Jets faithful.