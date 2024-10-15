Robert Saleh last-ditch effort to save Jets job would’ve meant crossing Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have tried to turn over a new leaf. They parted ways with Robert Saleh after a less than successful three seasons at the helm. Then they demoted Nathaniel Hackett from his play-calling duties ahead of the Jets’ Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills.
And now the Jets have Davante Adams.
If the Jets do manage to turn the season around, Saleh can only look around and ask himself what he could have done differently. While there was only so much he could do, the things that were in his control might have saved him his job.
According to The Athletic’s Diana Russini, Saleh could have saved his job had he not relied too much on Hackett’s and Rodgers’ relationship. And that’s probably why he’s not on the sidelines now. Russini said Saleh did go out and look for help in igniting the offense, but ultimately brought back the same coaching staff.
The offense, even in the first game since Saleh’s firing, hasn’t looked nearly as good as the expectations suggested entering the season. The Rodgers era in New York has gone terribly and it’s fair for Saleh to share some of the blame for that as the head coach.
Robert Saleh should have looked out for himself, not Aaron Rodgers
When Saleh was hired in New York, he took the job long before Rodgers was a Jet. He promised to end the Jets’ playoff drought, only to extend it by three seasons. He also posted the worst winning percentage (.357) of any Jets coach with a minimum of 40 games played, per ESPN.
But Saleh’s biggest flaw was preserving a relationship he knew would cost him his job. He didn’t want to cross Rodgers by demoting Hackett from his play-calling duties earlier, or as an offensive coordinator all together.
Russini said in her article Kliff Kingsbury and Eric Bieniemy were among the list of candidates to take over the offense. Saleh obviously opted to run it back with Hackett and now both are without a job — OK, Hackett hasn’t gotten fired yet, but being demoted from calling plays all but sends him out the door.
Kingsbury has turned Jayden Daniels into an offensive rookie of the year candidate and turned Washington from an afterthought in the NFC East to the division leader and we’re not even halfway through the season.
The Jets obviously showed no loyalty to Saleh and he already came into the 2024 season on thin ice. Why would he put his job in someone else’s hands, someone who was already fired for being an incompetent head coach.
Being selfish could have been the difference in him at best finishing out the season. But he must have forgotten the NFL is a business. And the New York Jets make a business decision.