3 NY Jets who should follow Robert Saleh out the door by the trade deadline
The New York Jets made the shocking decision to fire Robert Saleh after their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Sure, their 2-3 start has been disappointing, but firing the defensive-minded head coach when the offense has been the problem was a move that certainly raised some eyebrows.
What team owner Woody Johnson made clear by making this move was that losing is unacceptable. This Jets team has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and anyone dragging them down can and should be moved.
With that being said, these three individuals should be gone by this year's trade deadline.
3) Mike Williams should be traded to make room for Davante Adams
It feels as if ever since Aaron Rodgers landed in New York, Davante Adams has been linked to the Jets for obvious reasons. Now is the time for general manager Joe Douglas to make a deal happen.
The Jets might not need another wide receiver with so much talent already on their roster, but with the offense struggling, why not go out and get a game-changer like Adams? This Jets team is very clearly trying to win right now, so making a big trade for a veteran like Adams would go a long way.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, if the Jets were to acquire Adams, a player who they'd likely strongly consider parting with is Mike Williams, and it isn't difficult to see why. There are only so many mouths for Rodgers to feed. Adams joining the likes of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Tyler Conklin would make an already crowded skill position group even more so.
No, the Jets shouldn't trade Williams for nothing, but if they can acquire Adams and have legitimate interest in Williams, trading him instead of barely using him makes the most sense.
2) The Jets should take what they can get for Haason Reddick
The Haason Reddick situation is a frustrating one for Jets fans. They acquired him this past offseason to be the Bryce Huff replacement in their pass rush and before even playing a game, he requested a trade out of New York. He has been searching for a new contract ever since he was traded to the Jets, and is willing to do just about anything, even if it means having his agency part ways with him, to get it.
There absolutely are arguments that come from keeping Reddick. All the Jets would get by trading him would be pennies on the dollar, he has to play for New York in order to even hit free agency this offseason, and he happens to be quite good when on the field. With that being said, though, it might be time for the Jets to take what they can get for Reddick.
Even if Reddick does report in the coming weeks, how ready will he be to play and contribute? How motivated will he be to play without that new contract he so desperately covets? Is it worthwhile to hold onto a player who clearly wants no part of being there?
At this point, it feels as if Reddick's presence, or lack thereof, is doing more harm to the Jets than good. That can all change in the blink of an eye, but with what we've been seeing and hearing about Reddick, it sounds as if this is going to continue to drag on for a while.
1) Why exactly is Nathaniel Hackett still here?
Firing Saleh was an odd decision for the Jets to make because the defense, Saleh's calling card, was not the team's issue. The offense has been and almost certainly will continue to be the issue without Saleh.
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich decided to strip Nathaniel Hackett of play-calling duties, instead handing that responsibility over to Todd Downing. While it's good to see Hackett get demoted, why exactly is he still here?
Hackett was presumably hired in the first place due to his close relationship with Rodgers. If Rodgers is fine with Hackett having his responsibilities stripped, why wouldn't he be fine with Hackett being let go? What is the point of Hackett remaining aboard if he's the offensive coordinator who has to cede play-calling duties to the quarterbacks coach?
The Jets rank 27th in yards per game and 25th in points per game, so it's not hard to see why Hackett was demoted, but it's odd to see Hackett still in the organization in an unknown role now that his duties have been stripped. That should change by the time that the deadline rolls around.