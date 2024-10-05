Jets trading for Davante Adams would put one WR on the outs
After what's felt like years of non-stop rumors, Davante Adams finally requested to be traded away from the Las Vegas Raiders. With that in mind, it'd be surprising at this point if the star wideout wasn't dealt by the Nov. 5 trade deadline. The only question is, where will Adams go?
Obviously, several teams are interested in acquiring a receiver of Adams' skill, but one team in particular has always stuck out whenever his name has been in trade rumors. That team is the New York Jets.
The Jets, armed with an elite defense and Adams' former quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, under center, make almost too much sense for the 31-year-old receiver. There is one issue with Adams' fit in New York, though. There are only so many mouths to feed.
Adams, as a star, is going to want targets. Garrett Wilson, as a young star who hasn't gotten his big payday yet, is going to want targets. Breece Hall, a star running back who also hasn't gotten his big payday yet, is going to want carries. Even veterans like Allen Lazard and Mike Williams will require targets when on the field.
The fact that there are already so many mouths for Aaron Rodgers to feed in New York makes it likely that if the Jets were to acquire Adams, one wideout would then have to subsequently get traded. The easy pick in that regard would be Mike Williams.
A Davante Adams trade to the Jets could end Mike Williams' tenure in New York earlier than he could've expected
Here's what Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports had to say about the fallout that would come with an Adams trade:
"Should the Jets land Adams, there are teams around the league who would then be interested in one of their receivers. Sources believe the most likely candidate to be traded from the Jets would be Mike Williams, the 30-year-old receiver on a one-year deal who appears to be rounding into form following ACL surgery last year."
Williams signed with the Jets this past offseason hoping to re-establish his value following a torn ACL suffered last season. Serving as the No. 2 wide receiver in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense felt like a great opportunity for Williams to show what he can do. Acquiring Adams would change things dramatically.
Instead of being the No. 2 receiver, Williams would be the No. 3 option for Rodgers to turn to in the air, and that's not even considering the chemistry he already has with Lazard. The chances of Williams putting up gaudy statistics become increasingly slim if Adams is added to this offense, and fewer touches will likely result in an unhappy Williams, which nobody wants.
Williams isn't as good as Adams, obviously, but on an affordable one-year deal, he can bring back decent value in a trade. The Jets would make a major win-now move to improve their offense while also replenishing their draft capital to an extent by shipping out a wideout who wouldn't see much action if Adams was brought in.
It'd certainly be disappointing for Jets fans to watch Williams pop in another uniform, but they'd take the Adams upgrade any day. If trading Williams comes with an Adams arrival, it's more than worthwhile.