Joey Bosa's hidden coaching connection brings obvious landing spot to light

The Los Angeles Chargers recently released Joey Bosa, saving them nearly $25 million against the cap. In 2020, the Chargers awarded him a five-year contract for $135 million, the richest for an edge rusher at the time. It is funny saying that because Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders just obliterated that number on Wednesday, when they signed him to a three-year contract worth $106.5 million, roughly $35.5 million a year. By cutting the five-time Pro Bowler, the Chargers now have the money to re-sign Khalil Mack.

Ever since earning his contract extension, Bosa has fought through his fair share of injuries, but when on the field he can still make an impact. Now without a team and left to find a new home, where will he land?

Joey Bosa's college connection could land him with the Patriots

There seems to be a connection no one has been talking about. Sure, Bosa's younger brother Nick plays in San Francisco for the 49ers, and it would be a dream to play alongside your brother, but he would be hard pressed to find the kind of contract he would want with the 49ers. However, there's another team with obvious Bosa connections – the New England Patriots.

People forget (or don't know) that a young Mike Vrabel started his coaching career at Ohio State, coaching linebackers at his alma mater in 2011. Bosa didn't join the Buckeyes until 2013, at which point Vrabel was the defensive line coach, but the point is there was overlap.

Bosa could reunite with his former coach, OSU Buckeye, and former outside linebacker Vrabel as one of the building blocks Vrabel and the Patriots try to place to turn the team around. The move would make too much sense given Bosa's familiarity with Vrabel and the Patriots, and a league-leading $127 million in cap space.