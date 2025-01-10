Jordan Love injury update completely confirms Packers playing mind games
Scores of Green Bay Packers fans held their breath when Jordan Love went off with an elbow injury against the Bears in their favorite team's regular-season finale. Disaster was averted for Green Bay. Love did lose some sensation in his arm after hitting his funny bone but he avoided any sort of serious injury.
Despite that obvious reality, the Packers continue to issue updates about Love's status in an effort to distract their first round playoff opponents. It's highly unlikely that anyone associated with the Eagles really believes they will be coming up against Malik Willis on Sunday. Nonetheless, Green Bay's medical staff continues to update everyone on the practice status of their starting quarterback.
In fairness to the Packers, the NFL does want its teams to act with transparency regarding issues to big name stars. Acting as if Love were healthy and then starting Willis in a playoff game might get the organization in hot water. Injury updates are especially important now that betting partners are pumping revenue into the league.
Are the Packers playing games or following the rules?
It's also true that the Packers are right to be searching for every advantage they can gain for their trip to Philadelphia. The Eagles finished their campaign with 14 wins en route to an NFC East title. In sharp contrast, Green Bay finished third in the NFC North. They deserve their status as underdogs on Sunday and are desperate to seize any advantage they have to secure an upset.
Add it all up and this is much ado about nothing. Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers when they start their playoff journey unless he suffers a new injury between now and Sunday. No one associated with the Eagles should give his current injury a second thought.