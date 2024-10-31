Is Jordan Love playing in Week 9 against Lions? Packers update, fantasy replacements
The Green Bay Packers can’t afford to have any uncertainties going into their NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions this week. But Jordan Love’s availability is up in the air after he injured his groin in the Packers’ 30-27 win over Jacksonville.
Love missed practice on Wednesday, but according to Wes Hodkiewicz, a senior writer for the team, Love participated in Thursday’s padded practice.
So does this mean Love is officially back for Sunday’s primetime game? Here’s what the Packers have listed his availability as.
Packers latest update on Jordan Love ahead of game vs. Detroit Lions
Love suited up for Thursday’s practice opening up the opportunity for him to be ready for Sunday’s game. For what it’s worth, coach Matt LeFleur said Love could play, even if he didn’t practice all week.
This is optimistic for the Packers, who could take control of first place in the division with a win. After Wednesday’s practice, Love said it’s realistic he plays on Sunday.
With him active in Thursday’s practice it seems there won’t be much to keep Love out, barring a major setback with his mobility.
Fantasy replacements if Jordan Love is inactive vs. the Detroit Lions
The obvious fantasy football replacement would be Malik Willis. Since he was traded to the Packers during the preseason, Willis has filled in admirably for the Packers. Love injured his knee and was out for two weeks. While filling in, Willis is undefeated and has thrown for three touchdowns and no interceptions.
He’s also helped the offense rank in the top-10. If Willis isn’t available, Bo Nix wouldn’t be a bad replacement. He’s currently used in 53.5 percent of ESPN leagues. With the way Jameis Winston was able to torch the Baltimore Ravens, he could be ready for another breakout week.
Since Week 4 when he scored 6.7 points, he’s scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games. He’s also only thrown one interception since Week 2 of the season. And speaking of Jameis Winston, he could be a good replacement as well.
He lit up the Cleveland Browns offense last week throwing for over 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes, no interceptions and a game-winning touchdown pass for the Browns’ first win in basically two months.
Strike while the iron’s hot. The Los Angeles Chargers have had a good pass defense this season, but the Browns are on a roll. Winston could carry this team to a second straight win and do it with another dominant performance.