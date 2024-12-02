Josh Allen and the Bills did Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another huge favor
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had time to watch his Bills counterpart, Josh Allen, clinch their division title on Sunday night football. Mahomes was allowed this opportunity because the Kansas City Chiefs played on Black Friday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mahomes and Allen are fighting for the same thing – the AFC's top seed, and the right to host a divisional round playoff game, and perhaps more. The teams are separated by just one game, and the Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker, leaving little margin for error in Kansas City.
These two quarterbacks are used to making history – Mahomes is trying to become the first quarterback to three-peat, for example – and Allen made more on Sunday night. Allen became the first QB to throw, run and catch a touchdown in just two plays. This is all thanks to a lateral from the Bills.
As you can see above, Allen threw the ball to Amari Cooper, who managed to toss the ball back to the Bills quarterback for a touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs could steal the Bills shiny new play
The play itself was unique and went beyond the usual hook-and-lateral call, as the quarterback himself was involved. Mahomes liked what he saw.
Frankly, this play was straight out of the offensive mind of Andy Reid. While he wasn't the first to employ it, you can bet Reid and Mahomes took note on Sunday night.
The Chiefs have tried lateral plays. The first which comes to mind included Travis Kelce, but was negated by a Kadarius Toney offsides penalty. Toney was eventually cut a year later, and caused some headaches on his way out of town (but that's another story).
With the right parties involved this time around, the Chiefs could use the Bills weapon against them – even if such a play wasn't intentional in the first place. Mahomes isn't as mobile as Allen, nor does he have the same size advantage. However, a tricky wide receiver screen could turn into a magic show rather quickly, with Mahomes bolting to the outside.
Is it likely? Not necessarily, but I wouldn't put anything past Reid and the Chiefs.