Juan Soto’s Citi Field numbers makes historic signing that much sweeter
The New York Mets officially won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, signing the all-world outfielder to a 15-year deal worth $765 million. It includes all sorts of extra contract stuff but at the end of the day, Soto has signed a deal that will likely ensure his career ends in a Mets uniform.
Steve Cohen has made several major signings since taking over as the Mets' owner, but none come close to comparing to this. Soto is a 26-year-old superstar who has not even hit his prime yet. He'll lead the new-look Mets for the next decade and a half.
Soto being the player he is has Mets fans incredibly excited about what's to come, but that's without doing a deeper dive into his numbers. That deep dive would reveal just how dominant Soto has been in what's going to be his new home.
Juan Soto's Citi Field numbers gives the outfielder potential to reach new heights
Mets fans saw a lot of Soto back when he was with the Washington Nationals, and they simply could not get him out at Citi Field. Some of that has to do with the pitchers, obviously, but Soto is just an absurd hitter. Clearly, he sees the ball extremely well at Citi Field, too. His 1.175 OPS in his career at that ballpark is higher than Aaron Judge's OPS from this past season. Sure, the sample size is smaller,m but 146 plate appearances isn't some microscopic number.
The 12 home runs Soto has hit at Citi Field in his career trails only Citizens Bank Park, a hitter's haven, in ballparks he's played in solely as a visitor. He has 13 home runs in 38 games played in Philadelphia and 12 home runs in 35 games played at Citi Field.
This is noteworthy because Citi Field is known more as a pitcher's park. Yankee Stadium is the one everyone says is a perfect match for Soto. While Soto did crush the ball there, he has just a .979 OPS in the Bronx in his career - a far cry from his Citi Field mark.
Soto is elite everywhere, obviously, but the one drawback some Mets fans had about the idea of bringing Soto to Queens was potentially seeing his offensive numbers take a bit of a dip - at least in home games. Well, his history at Citi Field would suggest something entirely different.