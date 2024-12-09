Watch the electric moment Juan Soto officially joined the New York Mets
The New York Mets did it. Steve Cohen did it. Juan Soto has officially signed with the New York Mets. It's a 15-year deal worth $765 million. Soto stayed in New York, but elected to ditch the Yankees for the Mets. Who would've thought?
The Mets, a team that just went to the NLCS, just got a whole lot better, signing a generational 26-year-old to plug into the top of their lineup alongside Francisco Lindor for the next decade. It truly feels like the start of something special.
Mets fans are obviously beyond overjoyed. While Steve Cohen's money was always going to have them in the mix, the fear of them being used just to get a higher number from the Yankees was real. The fear of Soto choosing to sign with a team like the Boston Red Sox was real. In the end, no matter why Soto ended up choosing the Mets, the Mets pulled off the biggest signing in franchise history, and ended up stealing him from their crosstown rivals to boot.
Mets fans being overjoyed is one thing, but they aren't even the most excited humans out there right now. Just look at Soto and his brother celebrating the moment he signed with the Mets.
Soto, relaxing in his jacuzzi, let out a scream and was doused with champagne.
Juan Soto is as excited as Mets fans after signing deal to join New York
Soto bet on himself by rejecting an extension offer from the Washington Nationals worth a reported $440 million in order to put himself in a position to sign a mega-deal like this one. By betting on himself, Soto earned over $300 million more with this deal. He's the highest-paid athlete in sports history, and he deserves every penny.
Noted Mets fan Donovan Mitchell, the All-Star guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, joined the party shortly after the Soto news was made public on FaceTime with the newest superstar of his favorite baseball team. Soto was seen in that same jacuzzi.
Again, it cannot be overstated just how big of a deal this is. The Mets were always considered a laughingstock. Even with Steve Cohen's money, they hadn't signed a superstar in his prime other than Lindor - a player they had already traded for. They were close to signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the Los Angeles Dodgers matched. They were close to signing Carlos Correa before he failed a physical. They did sign Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but those pitchers were way past their prime. Soto is a 26-year-old phenom who Cohen locked up for what will likely be the remainder of his career.
Enjoy the moment, Mets fans. Juan Soto certainly is.