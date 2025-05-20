Juan Soto’s Red Sox revelation will only make Yankees fans hate him more

The New York Yankees played host to the New York Mets over the weekend in what was easily the most anticipated series of the young MLB season. Juan Soto, Queens' new $765 million man, made his long-awaited return to the Bronx. The atmosphere was ... contentious, to say the least.

As it turns out, Yankees fans are big mad about Soto's decision to sign with the Mets. He quite literally took the biggest contract in the history of sports, so who can really blame the guy? Yankees fans, apparently. Not only did Soto leave a very entitled fanbase in the dust, he left in favor of their less clean-shaven rivals from across town. That really bothered folks.

It was a proper spectacle of pettiness.

Soto did not perform in his return to Yankee Stadium, much to the delight of those in attendance. He finished the series 1-for-10 at the plate with four walks. Soto did not drive home a single run. His Mets have been slumping of late, even losing their former stanglehold on first place in the NL East.

But what could make Yankees fans even more mad at Soto than jumping ship for the Mets? Well, how about very nearly signing with the Boston Red Sox, of all teams.

Juan Soto almost signed with the Red Sox before spurning Yankees for Mets

Soto told The Athletic on Tuesday that he almost signed with the Red Sox in free agency.

"It was pretty fun, they showed a lot of love,” Soto said. “I really appreciated what they did and what they brought to the table. I think it was really impressive, what they bring over. I definitely sat down and looked at it and looked at the offers and everything they had for me. At the end of the day, we went in another direction."

The 26-year-old said Boston was "at the top of the list," but that he ultimately went in a different direction. While Soto does not explicity say the Red Sox finished second to the Mets in the most anticipated and competitive free agency pursuit in recent memory, it does not take much reading between the lines to reach that conclusion. Especially with all the reports about his apparent frustrations with the Yankees organization.

Soto is practically baiting Yankees fans into a reaction at this point. Leaving for the Mets, but citing the Red Sox as a real contender in free agency, is probably the most combative thing a former Yankees star can do. Soto flirted with multiple enemies and left the Bronx Bombers grasping at straws. As good as he has been, Paul Goldschmidt just does not have the same appeal as prime Juan Soto.

This was all well within Soto's rights, of course. If the Yankees wanted to keep him long term, all it took was a better roster and probably a few extra million dollars. Soto plainly considered returning to the Bronx. At times, it felt like his preference. The blame ultimately falls on Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner far more than it does on Soto, who did what he thought was best for him and his family. The Mets are probably a better team than the Yankees, if we're being honest. Let's call it what it is. More money, a deeper lineup and more personal freedom inside the clubhouse. Who wouldn't take that deal?

Boston fans are probably bummed to hear how close Soto was to changing the trajectory of that franchise for the next decade, but getting one over on the Yankees is enough to help them feel better.