Julian Edelman siding with KC in referee drama isn't argument Chiefs fans think it is
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking their third straight Super Bowl. On the surface, that is great news. The Chiefs are a dynasty and the vast majority of their best players are near or under the age of 30. Patrick Mahomes, for one, is about to pass that benchmark but already has three Super Bowls to his name with another coming if he can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks from now.
Mahomes is the best quarterback I have ever seen, and I don't feel odd suggesting as much. As this era has progressed, quarterbacks have been given more freedom than ever, and it's led to a revolution at the position. As important as the running game is, you cannot win Super Bowl LIX without a capable quarterback. Thankfully for both of these teams, Jalen Hurts and Mahomes are two of the best in the NFL.
The last time the Eagles and Chiefs met up in the Super Bowl, Kansas City came out on top in a close game. Of course, that was well before Kansas City was in search of a three-peat. This postseason is different, and it's because the Chiefs can make history.
One of the arguments against Kansas City's dynasty – a hilarious thought when you think about it – is that they've received the vast majority of the calls in their favor. Good teams put officials in tough positions, and thus do have an advantage with the refs. Fans of the teams that lose those games don't always see it that way. Julian Edelman – former New England Patriots wide receiver – cleared that up for Chiefs fans.
“It’s a bunch of bull-oney that the league is helping the Kansas City Chiefs,”Edelman said on The Rich Eisen Show. “If you want to beat them, go beat them… I’m so sick and tired of hearing people say that about the Chiefs.”
Julian Edelman misses the point with Chiefs ref conspiracy theory
I don't disagree with Edelman, but this is the same man who was oddly familiar with Spygate and Deflategate while a member of the New England Patriots. Is this really the witness you want on your side? Edelman knows what it means to be a member of a dynasty, but that also makes him a culprit.
Not to mention, during the Patriots era the Chiefs were one of those other teams chasing New England. Eventually, they surpassed the Pats and started a dynasty of their own. With that in mind it's understandable opposing teams might have an issue when calls don't go their way.
It's tough enough to beat the Chiefs, let alone when the officials are on their side. The complaints won't end anytime soon. Welcome to dynasty mode, KC.