The Kadarius Toney revenge tour is off to the slowest possible start
It looks like Kadarius Toney’s best days in the NFL are behind him. After dropping the ball too many times in Kansas City, the Chiefs wanted nothing to do with him anymore. At first, it looked like it could have been a mistake as their wide receiver depth dwindled a quarter into the season.
Yet he can’t even find his groove with a Cleveland Browns team desperate to have anybody step up on offense. His cameos on Monday night seem more forced than anything. And it shows that whatever plan for a revenge tour he planned this year should be scrapped.
Toney couldn’t be off to a slower start in Cleveland. He has appeared in two games this season and has statistically been worse for the Browns when he steps on the field. He has two rushes for -4 yards.
And he has just one passing target. Yeah, Toney might be washed.
Kadarius Toney’s 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns could be his last if he can't find a role
If Kevin Stefanski can’t find a way to fit Toney into the lineup, he might not get another chance with another team. While the offense hasn’t looked its best this season, Stefanski is still a smart offensive mind.
He was able to get Jerry Jeudy going in his homecoming in Denver on Monday night, David Njoku has become a cornerstone in the offense and even some of the other role players have stepped up.
But one player that hasn’t been able to fit in is Toney. And because the Browns aren’t loaded with weapons, it should be hard to find a way to open his game.
He can be a lethal player in the slot and open field with his speed. And with a quarterback like Jameis Winston, he should have more than enough chances to get the ball.
The Browns have nothing to lose at this point. With him getting activated to the 53-man roster, Stefanski might as well scheme up ways to get Toney involved. What’s the worst that could happen?