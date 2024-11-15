Keenan Allen reveals why he thinks Shane Waldron failed as Bears OC
Thanks to Keenan Allen we have a little more information on why things spiraled out of control with the Chicago Bears offense. And it looks like firing Shane Waldron was in fact solving at least part of the problem.
Dan Wiederer, who covers the Bears for Chicago Tribune, referenced a quote from Allen about why things didn’t work out with Waldron.
"I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy,” Allen said per Wiederer. “I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously those things lead to a slippery slope."
And that makes perfect sense. Between DJ Moore’s antics and the offense quickly falling apart just as things looked like the Bears looked like they were turning things around. Winning seems to mask a lot of the internal problems.
But as the losses piled up for the Bears, it was clear something was wrong. And Allen all but confirmed Waldron was the center of it.
The Bears have to turn things around for an optimistic look into their future
The next three games are going to tell a lot about what the future of the Bears is going to look like. I say that because it’s three consecutive division games, two of them at home, and the perfect chance to turn the page.
Regardless of what happens, Matt Eberflus is probably out after this season. So winning isn’t about saving his job. It’s simply about making the situation a little bit better for the next coach. No coach wants to take over a team that has way too many issues.
If they can show that through adversity they can become better from it, it could be the emotional turning point for this team.
They’re 4-5 so the season isn’t really over even if it feels like a long shot for the Bears. They haven’t played a division game yet this season so with six of their final eight games against familiar opponents, they have a chance to right the ship.
If nothing more, get some energy injected into a team that’s lost four straight games. The Bears hoped to have solved one problem in getting rid of Waldron. Whether the offense looks better or not won’t be the biggest thing to keep an eye on.
The mentality of the team and offense has to change. That’s when we’ll know if getting rid of Waldron was either the answer or simply a bandaid covering up the real problem.