Kenny Pickett promise from Browns will have Steelers fans laughing to tears

Addressing the media for the first time since being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Kenny Pickett made some bold declarations.

During his introductory Browns press conference, Pickett told reporters he envisions himself "as a starter." Additionally, the former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers said the Browns will give him a chance to prove it in 2025.

After experiencing it first-hand, members of Steeler Nation will be the first to tell you that Pickett isn't QB1 material. While he went 14-10 as a starter in Pittsburgh (and 1-0 with the Eagles), winning isn't a direct reflection of his efforts. You could argue that it speaks more to the supporting casts around him when given the nod.

Kenny Pickett had advantages with Steelers, Eagles he won't have with Browns

Pickett had a top-10 scoring defense in both seasons in Pittsburgh and a future Hall of Fame head coach in Mike Tomlin at his disposal. The Steelers never overextended him, considering he ranked near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt and passes per game annually. That doesn't necessarily exude confidence if we're being frank.

In Philadelphia, Pickett had the pleasure of lining up under center behind the premier offensive line in football. The Eagles also boast arguably the best offensive skill position group in the business. After all, they're the reigning Super Bowl LIX champions for a reason.

Meanwhile, the Browns are still exploring adding a veteran signal-caller via free agency -- even after Pickett's arrival. Russell Wilson met with Cleveland's brass "for about five hours" on the same day the ex-Steeler was presented. Moreover, the team remains highly connected to another aging gunslinger, Kirk Cousins, who's seemingly being held hostage by the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreover, Cleveland is widely expected to choose a passer with the No. 2 overall selection in this year's NFL draft, further complicating matters for Pickett. If the Browns saw him as someone they could confidently sit atop their depth chart, why go to such great lengths to find an alternative?

Given what the Browns gave up to get him, they ostensibly don't have faith in Pickett as much more than a backup, at best. They attached a Day 3 draft choice to another second/third-string quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who wore out his welcome in Cleveland.

Eventually, Pickett's bubble will surely be busted by the unfortunate reality of the circumstances in Cleveland. Nonetheless, Steelers fans already know his fate and can't help but chuckle at the overzealous comments.