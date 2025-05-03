For years, the Kentucky Derby was already known as the most exciting two minutes in sports. With sports betting, that might be the case tenfold. There's nothing quite like sweating out the horses racing around Churchill Downs with a wager on the line and hoping that your horse is going to make a late push to at least place or show. But maybe you're also hot and feeling a trifecta or a superfecta. When the dust settles, the only thing you want to know then is what the betting payout is for your Kentucky Derby wager.

Wagering at Churchill Downs has always been there, as betting is simply ingrained in horse racing. At the same time, the options to bet on the Kentucky Derby have grown substantially in recent years, leaving us with more bets than ever being placed on the race. However, that also means everyone is trying to find out how much money they took home.

That's where we can come in and help. We have the full Kentucky Derby betting payouts for the 151st running at Churchill Downs as Journalism entered as the favorite to win the Run for the Roses.

Kentucky Derby betting payouts for trifecta, superfecta and more

Sovereignty, who closed as a 7-1 favorite at the Kentucky Derby, won the race with Journalism (3-1), Baeza (13-1) and Final Gambit (17-1) closing out the Top 4 for the superfecta results.

Bet Type Results Betting Payout Exacta 18-8 $48.32 Trifecta 18-8-21 $231.12 Superfecta 18-8-21-3 $1,682.27

A $2 bet on an 18-8 exacta that would've won on Saturday would've paid $48.32, while a $1 bet on the trifecta (18-8-21) would've aid a whopping $231.12, thanks in large part the 21 horse, Baeza, and the 13-1 odds coming in at post time. Then there's the superfecta with a massive $1,682.27 payout for hitting all four finishers correctly.

As for other bets, a win bet on Sovereignty would've paid $17.96 on a $2 bet, a place bet on the winner and Journalism would've paide $7.50 and $4.94, respectively. Meanwhile, show bets would've paid $5.58 for Sovereignty, $3.70 for Journalism and $8.38 for Baeza.

What is an exacta, trifecta and superfecta?

If you're wondering what these horse racing bets are, we have you covered. Here's a quick breakdown of each bet and what anyone placing such a wager would need to win.

Exacta - An exacta bet is a two-leg bet in which the wager needs to correctly predict the first and second place finishers in the correct order for it to win.

An exacta bet is a two-leg bet in which the wager needs to correctly predict the first and second place finishers in the correct order for it to win. Trifecta - A trifecta bet is the same concept but a three-leg wager. To win, you must correctly predict the first, second and third-place finishers in the right finishing order.

A trifecta bet is the same concept but a three-leg wager. To win, you must correctly predict the first, second and third-place finishers in the right finishing order. Superfecta - The superfecta bet is the white wale for horse racing, which means correctly predicting the first, second, third and fourth-place finishers in the Kentucky Derby.

Naturally, the betting payouts increase substantially with each type of bet as the odds continue to get higher — which makes logical sense as the probability of hitting any of those correctly goes up with each additional leg needed to win, much like a parlay.