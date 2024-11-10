Kevin Durant, first-place Suns suffer crushing blow with latest injury update
After a season full of frustration, the Phoenix Suns finally looked like the NBA Championship contenders they were expected to be when the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal was put together.
Their win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday was their seventh in a row and improved their overall record to 8-1 – tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference. Offseason additions such as Tyus Jones and Mike Budenholzer looked like perfect fits and Kevin Durant was playing MVP-level basketball.
Unfortunately, Phoenix's momentum received a crushing blow on Saturday as it was revealed that Durant had suffered a left calf strain according to Shams Charania of ESPN. That injury will keep him sidelined for a while, as he won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks. His return to action is to be determined.
Kevin Durant, Suns, receive crushing injury update
Injuries are nothing new for Durant, as he's played in more than 55 games just once since the 2018-19 season. With his minutes being higher than they've been in over a decade (38.8 minutes per game this season) it isn't super shocking that he suffered this injury. The Suns have played well, but their lack of depth is still clearly an issue as evidenced by Durant's high minutes.
With Durant out of action, Royce O'Neale will likely take his place in the starting lineup. O'Neale has been Phoenix's best bench player by far, averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game thus far while also providing his usual solid defense. It wouldn't be surprising to see rookie standout Ryan Dunn receive more minutes as well. With Durant out, the Suns will have to turn to the likes of Booker and Beal to pick up their scoring loads. Booker has averaged 23.1 points per game thus far but Beal is at 15.4 points per game - his lowest mark since the 2014-15 season.
If there was ever a time that the Suns would want Durant to get hurt, it would be now. The team has gotten off to a very strong start, and the season isn't even one month old yet. Still, in a loaded Western Conference, this injury could result in a major drop-off in the standings. They're tied for first, but only 3.0 games separate themselves and the No. 11 seed. Hopefully, Durant can find his way back into the lineup sooner rather than later.