NBA rookie power rankings: Ryan Dunn perfectly complements KD, Zach Edey has competition on Grizzlies
The 2024-25 NBA rookie class is off to a brutal start. Like, historically bad. There is reason to hold out hope — writing off anybody after less than two weeks of action is asinine — but there's a reason the 2024 draft was billed as weak. It's going to take time and a lot of patience for most of these players to break out.
Normally, there's a pretty clear group of early Rookie of the Year favorites. The intersection of opportunity and polish is incredibly value for a rookie, and there just aren't too many players who check both boxes right now. Even the No. 1 pick started the season coming off the bench. Zach Edey, the most dominant college basketball player of the last decade, is starting in Memphis. He's averaging less than 20 minutes per game. Leashes are short, and pickings are slim.
So, these rankings are pretty much evolving with each passing game as a result. All it takes is one breakout performance to shine a whole new light on this rookie class. I'd advise against putting too much stock in these rankings as a result. It's good to understand the landscape right now, but expect this list to look vastly different when the season ends. So much will change and evolve in the months to come.
Here are the 10 best rookies to date.
Donovan Clingan is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 12.9 minutes. The Blazers continue to lean heavily on Deandre Ayton, but it's only a matter of time until Clingan's sound fundamentals, efficient play-finishing, and all-world rim protection land him a more substantial role. Don't be shocked if Portland spends the next few months trying its best to offload Ayton's contract.
A five-year college star who went undrafted in June, Jamison Battle has quickly emerged as a rotation cog for the injury-plagued Raptors. Battle's efficient 3-point shooting has set him apart from other rookies, not to mention solid rebounding from the wing and a general air of steadiness that has eluded most of his peers.
Certain metrics ding Jamal Shead (justifiably) for his inefficient shooting out of the gate, but he's averaging 5.0 assists in 18.6 minutes as Toronto's backup point guard while playing stalwart defense on the perimeter. Shead's ability to fight over screens and blanket the point of attack is valuable for a team missing several of its top defenders right now. He brings valuable energy off the bench and Toronto needs it, bad.
The scoring efficiency that defined Jonathan Mogbo in college hasn't quite translated through seven games, but the 6-foot-6 "center" has made his impact felt on the defensive end. He's switching screens, smothering the perimeter like a frenzied attack dog, and wreaking havoc as a weak side roamer (1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks in 17.1 minutes). The nifty screen-setting, passing, and vertical pop around the rim should translate into workable offense eventually.
An eight-assist, zero-turnover performance across 37 minutes on Saturday was a nice feather in Bub Carrington's cap. He's struggling to score around the rim as expected, but Carrington's playmaking and pull-up shooting at just 19 years old is mighty impressive. He's leading all rookies in minutes per game and should continue to receive ample opportunities in DC.
Alex Sarr hasn't figured out the offense yet, but the Wizards are running him out there for 24.8 minutes a night and letting what happens happen. That is the right strategy for a rebuilding team and it has allowed us to see plenty of flashes from the No. 2 overall pick, including some nutty defensive highlights (2.8 blocks per game).
He needs to add strength and operate with more force, especially on offense, but all the hand-wringing in the aftermath of Sarr's spotty Summer League feels silly in hindsight. The tools are readily apparent, and he's contributing for a Wizards team that has been far more competitive than expected out of the gate.
At some point Washington will regress into the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, which should coincide with an even greater workload for Sarr. He hasn't put together the pieces on offense, but it's hard to find 7-footers who move so gracefully with or without the rock. Sarr has legitimate face-up scoring equity, comfortable navigating tight spaces off the dribble and firing the occasional advanced pass. His low turnover clip (0.6, compared to 1.8 assists) is a positive sign.
It has not been the start most folks expected from Rookie of the Year betting favorite Zach Edey, who has been a frequent victim of foul trouble. He has started all seven appearances for Memphis, but is only averaging 18.3 minutes. The leash is short and it's clear that Edey is still adjusting to the pace of NBA basketball.
Edey hardly ever fouled at Purdue, essentially out of necessity. The Boilermakers couldn't afford to lose Edey, so he was asked to play an extremely conservative brand of defense. Edey's role is far different in the NBA. He needs to be active with his hands and intimidating at the rim. At 7-foot-4 and 305 pounds, it shouldn't come as much of a shock that Edey is struggling to combat the quickness and athleticism inherent to the pros. He deserves time and patience to figure it out.
Despite the myriad issues, though, Edey has been more productive than most of his peers, averaging a healthy 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds on 58 percent shooting. If the defense comes around and Edey can stick on the floor longer, his mismatch creation in the post, combined with his wide screen-setting and oceanic catch radius on lobs, should lead to a steadfast impact and yes, Rookie of the Year buzz.
Yves Missi has been the Pelicans' missing link. It's only a matter of time until he's starting full-time and providing significant value as New Orleans' defensive anchor. Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray (once he's back) will continue to generate chaos with their perimeter activity, but the Pelicans won't field a workable defense without a solid presence in the middle. The front office failed to land a quality veteran center to replace Jonas Valanciunas, but it might not matter with Missi's rapid ascent.
Missi registered his first career start on Saturday, compiling four points, 10 rebounds, and a block across 26 minutes of action. Nothing too special, but Missi's ridiculous athleticism and red-hot motor allow him to cover a ton of ground on the defensive back line. The Pelicans have been searching for a long-term solution at center for ages. In Missi, they might actually have it.
His offensive production has been understandably muted, but Missi is a proficient lob threat with a bit of face-up juice and passing pizzazz that he doesn't get enough credit for. The defensive playmaking (1.5 blocks in 20.8 minutes), solid fundamentals, and ceaseless energy should keep Missi high on this list as the season progresses.
Jaylen Wells, a second-round pick in the 2024 draft, has found an immediate home in the Grizzlies rotation. He has now made back-to-back starts with Desmond Bane hurt, which has led to back-to-back performances with at least 15 points, five rebounds, and two made 3s for the Washington State product.
This was the book on Wells coming out of school. At 6-foot-7, he's a deadeye shooter, which is a role the Grizzlies always seem to relish. Following in the footsteps of Luke Kennard and, of course, Bane, Wells has a pretty cut-and-dry set of responsibilities next to Ja Morant or Scotty Pippen in the backcourt. He's there to run the floor, space out to the 3-point line, and keep defenders occupied with off-ball movement.
He's not doing too much beyond shooting, but that's valuable enough on its own, especially when the rest of his peers can't seem to find the ocean from the seashore. Wells is drilling 38.7 percent of his 4.4 3-point attempts per game, averaging 10.3 points in 24.8 minutes. A day-one contributor on an aspiring contender, Wells has emanated real All-Rookie vibes through two weeks.
Your rookie leader in 3-pointers made through a couple weeks is Ryan Dunn, which absolutely boggles the mind. Dunn straight up could not shoot in college. He made 20 percent of his one attempt per game as a sophomore at Virginia. Not only did Dunn lack touch, but he lacked confidence. Really his entire offensive game was a mess, defined by a gun-shy approach, unreliable decision-making, and a complete absence of finesse.
Lo and behold, Dunn is shooting 39.3 percent from deep on 4.7 attempts so far in Phoenix, accomplishing those numbers in just 17.8 minutes. So he has been a legitimately productive supporting scorer in the Suns second unit, not to mention the whirlwind defense that made Dunn a prospect in the first place. Dunn is probably the best defender in this draft, listed at 6-foot-6 with long arms and a preternatural nose for the basketball.
Dunn camps out in passing lanes and switches across the positional spectrum with ease. We have seen several examples of Dunn stonewalling guards at the point of attack or snuffing out stronger wings with sheer effort and intensity. The Suns needed another high-level perimeter defender next to Kevin Durant. That was a gaping hole in their rotation last season. Dunn provides it, and his minutes should increase exponentially as the season progresses and Mike Budenholzer realizes what he has.