The NBA's rookie class has been as bad as everyone expected through the first week
The 2024 NBA draft class had low expectations heading into the 2024-25 campaign, but at times, it felt as if the hate it was getting was extreme. Sure, the class lacked its version of Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, and Zion Williamson, but it couldn't be that bad, right?
Not all draft classes receive a ton of hype. For example, the 2013 NBA Draft that saw Anthony Bennett get picked No. 1 overall was seen as a bad class. Well, Victor Oladipo was a two-time All-Star, CJ McCollum has averaged nearly 20 points per game in his career, and, oh yeah, Giannis Antetokoumpo is a future Hall of Famer. He was taken with the No. 15 overall pick, failing to get selected in the lottery of what was widely viewed as a bad class. The class still didn't age wonderfully, but it wasn't awful either.
It has only been a handful of games for the 2024 rookie class, but the early returns have proven the haters right. It's bad.
2024 NBA rookie class might be as bad as everyone expected
Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards featured Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, the top two picks of the draft. They combined to go 4-for-19 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3-point range. Unfortunately, that's been par for the course for these two and the other rookies thus far.
The only rookie in the lottery who has played well so far is Donovan Clingan, who was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. While that's encouraging, he has averaged just 13.6 minutes per game operating as Deandre Ayton's backup center.
The guards and forwards who were selected early have been wildly inefficient and have seen their minutes get limited mostly because of that. Even a big man like Zach Edey has more personal fouls (15) than field goals (14) despite his lofty expectations as a starter for the Memphis Grizzlies, and has been inefficient given his game.
Even players like Tidjane Salaun and Rob Dillingham, two top-eight picks, have barely seen the floor. Dillingham hasn't even made an appearance for the Minnesota Timberwolves despite having an awesome preseason. Salaun not appearing at all on a bad Charlotte Hornets team with low expectations despite being taken with the No. 6 overall pick is shocking.
It's early, and the class will look better (it can't possibly look worse) but the fact that nobody has stood out thus far is pretty insane. It will get better, but if the early returns are any indications, this class really was that bad.