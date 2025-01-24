Who is Khaman Maluach? Cooper Flagg isn't only Duke star with NBA star potential
The Duke Blue Devils are emerging as the best team in college basketball, with Cooper Flagg's ascent from very good to all-time great fueling their latest success. Not far removed from an ACC freshman record of 42 points against Notre Dame, Flagg has cemented his status not only as the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but as a Wooden Award candidate and college hoops' most fearsome talent.
That said, Duke's success extends beyond Flagg, and in keeping with tradition, there are several talented freshmen worthy of your attention. Kon Knueppel, for example, is a projected top-10 pick sharing the wing with Flagg.
Those watching at home, however, probably find their eyes most easily drawn to the man in the middle — 7-foot-2, 250-pound, 18-year-old Khaman Maluach. The Duke big man is No. 6 on FanSided's draft board and was projected as the sixth overall pick to Charlotte in our latest mock draft.
Maluach is a special talent in his own right, garnering legitimate top-five buzz in a loaded draft class. He has not occupied the most robust role at Duke, averaging just 19.9 minutes per game as of this writing, but Maluach makes the most of his opportunities, scoring with extreme efficiency around the rim and showcasing remarkable fluidity for his stature.
Duke's Khaman Maluach demands your attention as a top NBA Draft prospect
What's great about Maluach is how effectively he executes the simplest of plays. There hasn't been a more proficient interior finisher since... well, it's been a while. Maluach is setting records with his efficiency. He's not taking a bunch of 3s or attempting the most challenging shots, but blessed with a sturdy frame and a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Maluach inhales space and finishes everything within arm's reach of the rim.
Five draft picks since 2008 have exceeded 70 percent true shooting, with none eclipsing 75 percent (h/t Matt Powers). Right now, Maluach sits at 79.8 percent, with 81.0 percent true shooting agaisnt ACC opponents.
Maluach is a patently absurd athlete. He's still putting the pieces together and learning the far reaches of his ability, so for him to be so productive out of the gate is even more impressive. While not the most "polished" scorer, Maluach has impeccable touch and a smooth way of moving, comfortable navigating traffic and evading contests.
As a simple rim-runner and lob threat, Maluach should prove quite fruitful at the next level. He can set wide screens and offers a wide catch radius around the basket. Pair him with a dynamic pick-and-roll guard, and the benefits will flow freely.
More impressive, however, is the scope of Maluach's ceiling. He has attempted six 3s this season (with a single make) and he's not averse to the occasional mid-range jumper. Again, he has feather-soft touch, with an encouraging 77.3 percent free throw clip to boost confidence in his shooting projection. With how well Maluach moves, the upside of a functional 3-point shot is considerable. That would open the door for drives and face-ups, giving Maluach more room to develop a complete offensive package. That is many years down the road, but he's 18, and most lottery teams can afford the patience — especially when Maluach does the baseline big man things so well already.
As for defense, Maluach has (as you may have guessed) an exceptionally bright future. He is averaging 1.1 blocks in his limited playing time, but his impact stretches beyond the counting stats. Maluach has the ability to guard up on screens, recover quickly in open space, and control a large area of the floor on a given defensive possession. He is easily the most intimidating rim deterrent in this draft, with the chance to develop into a truly great anchor as his decision-making evolves and his youthful mistakes subside.
He plays hard, he doesn't foul a ton, and he's among the very best rebounders in the ACC. In terms of poking holes in Maluach's game, much less his future, it's very hard. He has a low assist rate (0.3 assists to 0.7 turnovers), but given his youth and incredible scoring metrics, NBA teams ought to invest without hesitation. He has plenty of time to grow.
As for Duke, expect Maluach to continue earning more substantial minutes and responsbilities as the season progresses. He is dominating college hoops as a teenager and making the most of his limited touches. The Blue Devils are the Cooper Flagg Show, but don't forget to pay attention to Maluach, too.