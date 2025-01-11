Cooper Flagg follows dunk of the year with career-high as he reminds tanking NBA teams what it's all for
In Tuesday's Duke Blue Devils win over Pittsburgh, Cooper Flagg pulled off what will likely be the dunk of the year in College Basketball, posterizing a Panthers defender on a fast break with ferocity while also drawing a foul.
These electric plays are par for the course for one of the highest-regarded prospects in recent memory. Flagg is putting together a freshman season to remember at Duke, and just followed up that dunk with his best game of his young career thus far.
Not only did Flagg put up 42 points, but he did that on just 14 shots. He went 11-for-14 from the field, 4-for-6 from three-point range and 16-for-17 from the free-throw line. Oh yeah, he tacked on six rebounds, seven assists and a steal as well in Duke's tenth straight win.
This kind of performance reminds NBA fans of tanking teams why their teams are purposely losing.
Cooper Flagg reminds teams why they're tanking with unreal performance
Being a fan of a team losing on purpose is incredibly frustrating. The games are virtually unwatchable, especially when they'll only win roughly 20 of their 82 games. With that being said, though, the few teams that are tanking are doing it with a purpose. This phenom will be available for whichever team winds up winning the lottery.
Flagg isn't just a senior putting together a random breakout. This is a player who just turned 18 years old not even a month ago. The 42 points he scored were the most by a freshman in men's ACC history.
Some of the best players to play at Duke in recent memory failed to drop 40 in a single game. Again, what Flagg just did, especially with that efficiency, is beyond special.
It's incredibly boring and frustrating to watch bad basketball, but one year of that is more than worthwhile if it results in a generational prospect like Flagg ending up on the team. One year of tanking and Cooper Flagg certainly sounds more appealing than several years of trying to win with a lackluster roster and picking ninth or 10th overall.
Flagg is a player with the kind of potential to change a franchise. There are few players actually worth tanking for, but Flagg certainly is one of them. Whichever team does end up getting the ping-pong balls to bounce in their favor will be thrilled that they tanked in the end.