Kirk Cousins-Steelers pairing inching closer to reality after Aaron Rodgers interview

It is not everything, but it is something. In the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, once again, he said a lot of nothing in the construct of hearing himself talk. The man really loves the sound of his own voice, now doesn't he? So what does this have to do with the Kirk Cousins situation? A little bit more than you would think. He might go to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Look. The Atlanta Falcons are the team I root for and cover the most closely. I have a weekly podcast covering the Falcons, so you should most definitely check that out when you can... On the most recent episode of The Blogging Dirty Podcast, I touched on the latest wrinkles in the ongoing Cousins saga. It was starting to feel like Steelers or bust for the disgruntled backup quarterback.

Upon coming across my FanSided colleague Adam Patrick's post for The Viking Age last week, I can safely say we are creeping ever closer to Cousins slinging a Terrible Towel for the Black and Yellow. Of course, it would be far more advantageous of the Steelers to draft a quarterback in the first round and kiss the Cousins courtship goodbye. Then again, Mike Tomlin runs this team and it will go 9-8...

I will now go into further detail why whatever Rodgers said is better for Cousins' Pittsburgh dreams.

Aaron Rodgers' wishy washy nature is good news for Kirk Cousins trade

To put this as simply as I can, Rodgers' noncommittal nature to everything is so beyond exhausting that I do not think the Steelers are going to want to play games with him for much longer. This is a no-nonsense organization that has been infiltrated by enough nonsense of late. They will want to have a solution under center in time to celebrate their new quarterback with some margs on Cinco de Mayo.

If the Steelers draft a quarterback, someone like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe or Shedeur Sanders, then that guy will be the quarterback for their future. Mason Rudolph may get a few starts before they are ready, but we can see the writing on the wall. Should they pass on any quarterback who is Quinn Ewers or better, then I can see a scenario in which Cousins is trade from Atlanta to Pittsburgh soon.

This comes down to one thing and one thing only. Cousins wants to play. We are not entirely sure if that is something Rodgers wants to do. I would argue that Cousins is the slightly better player at this point of their careers, but it is not by much. The Cleveland Browns picked the ageless Joe Flacco over Cousins, for the money among other things. Does Pittsburgh really want to like that with him?

To best tie a bow on this ongoing ordeal, if Rodgers wanted to play for the Steelers, he would be in Pittsburgh by now. It is not in the Steelers' nature to ever think about a rebuild. Tomlin will not allow it. Not to say Cousins would be a sign of that to come, but Pittsburgh seems to be wanting to take its sweet time in figuring out what Rodgers wants to do. If he is noncommittal, then maybe get Cousins?

Dart is likely the best option for them moving forward, but his first year under center will be bumpy.