3 things the Lakers need to prove against the Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers have played 15 games this season. For the most part, they've acquitted themselves quite well, as they're 10-5, which is currently good for second place in the Pacific division behind the Golden State Warriors.
If you're a Lakers fan, there's been a lot to like about what you've seen through the season's first month. Anthony Davis has looked like one of the best players in the league, LeBron James hasn't lost a step in his 22nd season, and new head coach JJ Redick has made a great first impression in replacing Darvin Ham.
The Lakers have beaten good teams, such as the Timberwolves and Suns, and bad teams, such as the 76ers and Pelicans. On Saturday night, though, they'll face their biggest test yet as they welcome the Denver Nuggets to Crypto.com Arena.
In the last few seasons, the Nuggets have been the boogeyman for L.A. Each of the last two Lakers seasons has ended with a lopsided loss to Denver in the playoffs, and even in the regular season, Mike Malone's team has had their way in this matchup.
Just in the last two years alone, the Nuggets have won 13 of 16 games against the Lakers. That includes an 8-1 record in the postseason and a sweep of the regular season series last year. What's been especially frustrating for Lakers fans is that the Nuggets aren't clearly superior by any means. Nearly every game has been close, but Denver has found ways to pull each one out in the end.
Beating the Nuggets on Saturday night would be the best evidence yet that the Lakers are true contenders, but as always, it won't be easy. What does L.A. need to prove?
Anthony Davis needs to show that he can beat Nikola Jokic head-to-head
Though role players undoubtedly play a huge part in determining the winner of any NBA game, many games often come down to which team's stars play best. Anthony Davis has a golden opportunity to prove that he really has reached a new level this year because Nikola Jokic has been hands-down the best player in the league for quite some time now.
Jokic became just the ninth player to win at least three MVPs when he took home the award again last season. Voter fatigue is a real thing, so for one player to win the NBA's top individual award three out of four years is a clear sign that he's head and shoulders above the rest of the league.
Here's the scary part. By any objective measure, Jokic has somehow taken his game to an even higher level this season. He's carrying the Nuggets on his back in every area. His 14 rebounds per game lead the league and are the best mark of his career. He's second behind Trae Young with 11.5 assists per game, well ahead of his previous best of 9.8. He's also averaging 30 points per game for the first time ever, in part because he's shooting an absurd 58.5 percent from three to lead the league in that category as well.
If the season ended today, anybody who voted for someone other than Jokic for MVP should be investigated for taking bribes. The best player in the world has gotten better in every area.
For his part, Davis has been fantastic as well this season. Like Jokic, he's drastically improved his three-point shot. He's actually shooting a higher percentage from both two and three than he ever has before, and his 31.3 points per game trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league lead.
JJ Redick has designed his offense around his big man's skills, and Davis has responded by playing at an All-NBA level. If he can hold his own or even beat Jokic head-to-head it will prove that the Lakers are ready to become real contenders.
JJ Redick needs to prove that he can succeed where Darvin Ham failed
We mentioned above that the Lakers have fallen short against the Nuggets time and time again over the past two years, which just so happens to coincide with Darvin Ham's tenure as Lakers head coach. Ham's failures against the Nuggets are directly responsible for his firing, but Redick has a chance to prove that he can succeed where his predecessor failed.
The Lakers have been outstanding in close games this year, with an 8-2 record in games decided by single digits. That's a credit to Redick, who has mostly pushed all the right buttons at the end of games. Redick has raised the Lakers' offensive ceiling with his system that emphasizes motion and sharing the ball.
Redick's swap of Dalton Knecht for D'Angelo Russell in the starting lineup has paid immediate dividends. Knecht has blossomed as a third scoring option behind Davis and LeBron, while Russell seems rejuvenated in his new role as leader of the bench unit. The move has also had the added benefit of giving LeBron more playmaking responsibility, and his recent string of four consecutive triple-doubles has proven that Redick made the right move there.
Redick has hinted that Rui Hachimura may replace Knecht in the starting lineup when he returns from his four-game absence against the Nuggets. Whatever he decides, he's earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his lineup choices, and his decision to give Knecht a long starting look will pay dividends for the rookie and his team whether he remains in the starting five or returns to a bench role. Regardless of whether he starts or not, there's no way he'll be going back to playing less than 20 minutes per game.
Denver currently ranks 18th in the league in defensive rating, down from eighth last year. They're also on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing a tough game to the Mavericks on Friday night, whereas the Lakers have had an extra day to lick their wounds after giving up a late lead to the Magic.
The conditions are right for a Lakers win. L.A. is currently a four-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which means a close game is likely. Redick can prove his Coach of the Year bona fides by succeeding where Ham failed and guiding the Lakers to a close win.
Dalton Knecht needs to prove that the Lakers don't need Michael Porter Jr.
Dalton Knecht has averaged more than 22 points per game since seeing his playing time increase, and he's shown the ability to get red-hot for long stretches in a way that few players in the league can match.
The NBA trade rumor mill never sleeps, and one move that NBA fans have been speculating about involves the Lakers making a move to acquire Michael Porter Jr. from the Nuggets. Porter is a talented shooter and scorer, which on paper makes him a great fit as someone that LeBron could find when he draws the defense's attention.
As much sense as Porter makes from a basketball perspective, the cost to acquire him would be immense. His $35 million salary this year means that the Lakers would almost certainly have to include two of Hachimura, Russell, or Austin Reaves, which would not only sacrifice depth but would likely make them unable to make any other moves of significance this season.
Knecht's recent play has been like a souped-up version of what Porter can do, and he's doing it at a small fraction of the price. If he can outshoot Porter when they play each other, it should prove to the Lakers that giving up multiple assets for Porter when he already has someone just as good or better on the roster is the wrong move.
Even with Russell's buy-in of his new bench role, it seems a certainty that the Lakers will make a move at some point to try to increase their championship odds. One area of need is an additional big man to help Anthony Davis, with Jakob Poeltl and Walker Kessler thought to be two possible targets. Each of those players would be a nice fit on this team, but GM Rob Pelinka won't be able to acquire them if he trades for Porter. A strong showing by Knecht against the Nuggets could be the last thing Pelinka needs to see to know which move to make.