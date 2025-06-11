Lakers perfect trade target is more of a pipe dream than reality

No one faults the Los Angeles Lakers for pouncing on the opportunity to acquire their next generational superstar in Luka Dončić. But the decision to trade franchise big man Anthony Davis for him in February left a gaping hole down low. Finding a starting center is now at the top of the team's offseason to-do list, and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz's name has already come up.

Utah is reportedly expected "to be active over the next several weeks" ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft (h/t Deseret News' Sarah Todd). Nothing seems to be off the table, including Kessler, who's extension-eligible. However, despite documented interest and a need for the 7-footer's services, landing him is more wishful thinking than a legitimate option for the Lakers.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Lakers trading for Jazz center Walker Kessler feels far-fetched

During a recent Q&A, The Athletic's Jovan Buha deemed Kessler as an "unrealistic" target for the purple and gold. The Lakers insider noted how Utah's front office typically sets a higher price point for its players. With that in mind, L.A. lacks the "requisite assets" to make an offer that satisfies the Jazz's demands.

Buha mentioned that the Lakers have had their sights on Kessler since the 2023-24 campaign, albeit to no avail. The bidding started at the "equivalent of two-plus first-round picks," which Los Angeles doesn't have to trade. While there is a path to crafting a package that resembles what the Jazz are looking for, other prospective suitors can outdo them.

"Could you get there maybe with [2024 first-round selection] Dalton Knecht and a first?" Buha asked. "Maybe." Nonetheless, if the Lakers were equipped to strike a deal with Utah, they'd likely have done so already, a fact he alludes to.

As Buha points out, we'd like to think the Lakers approached the Jazz about Kessler before their rescinded swap for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. Circling back to Utah now, when they had a chance to do so at this year's deadline, would be a puzzling decision-making process. Los Angeles presumably did its due diligence at the time.

Kessler was outstanding this season, setting career-best marks virtually across the board. He posted 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while shooting 66.3 percent from the floor. The 23-year-old's 4.6 nightly offensive boards led the league, and his 2.4 average blocks trailed only San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Who are the possible center options for the Lakers if not Walker Kessler?

Fortunately for the Lakers, several centers are available via free agency or trade this summer. Buha has previously labeled Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets as the best "realistic" candidate. His skill set as a rim-runner/protector and lob threat aligns with Kessler's and is the archetype Dončić thrives with. Veterans like Steven Adams and Clint Capela are slated for the open market and would be cheaper alternatives who function similarly.

Conversely, if the Lakers opt for the stretch-five route, Brook Lopez and Naz Reid are intriguing, but they may be too expensive. The same can be said for Myles Turner, though the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers plan to re-sign him.